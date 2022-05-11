LFCMC boys, GMLOKS girls win Section 1A True Team track-and-field crowns

DODGE CENTER — Lanesboro/Fillmore Central/Mabel-Canton didn’t have any individuals finish first in an event at the Section 1A True Team boys track-and-field meet, but that didn’t stop it from winning the 16-team meet at Triton High School.

LFCMC finished with 858 points as it used its tremendous balance in nearly ever event to score big and advance it to the state True Team meet. St. Charles was a close second with 839 points, followed by GMLOKS with 813.

Jayce Kiehne was LFCMC’s best individual performer. He was second in the high jump (5-feet-10) and fourth in the 1,600 (4:40.79).

Kevin Turlington was outstanding for Lourdes. The senior distance runner was first in the 1,600 (4:30.00) and second in the 800 (2:05.13). Chatfield’s Sam Backer won the 100 (11.23) and was second in the 200 (23.32). GMLOKS’ James Howard was first in the 200 (22.77) and second in the 100 (11.40).

Kenyon-Wanamingo/Goodhue’s Laden Nerison continued to impress in the triple jump, clearing an outstanding 43-10 for first place.

GMLOKS captures girls title

GMLOKS had just enough to bump LFCMC for the top spot in the girls portion of the Section 1A True Team track-and-field meet.

GMLOKS scored 877 points, while LFCMC had 838. That sends GMLOKS to the state True Team meet.

Sprinter Anika Reiland had an excellent meet for GMLOKS. She was first in the 100 (12.39), 200 (25.86), and 400 (1:01.05).

Teammate Chantle Reiland was second in the 100 and third in the 200.

GMLOKS thrower Lexy Foster was first in the discus (117-6) and the shot put (35-5 1/4).

Lake City’s Natalie Bremer managed a second place in the 200 (26.22), a third in the long jump (16-1) and a fourth in the 100 (12.84).

BOYS

Team scores

Lanesboro/Fillmore Central/Mabel-Canton 858, St. Charles 839, GMLOKS 813, Chatfield 755.5, Rushford-Peterson/Houston 707, Blooming Prairie 597, Lourdes 583.5, Lewiston-Altura 509.5, Lake City 495.5, Triton 457, Dover-Eyota 419.5, Medford 403, Kenyon-Wanamingo/Goodhue 388, RACE 383.5, Wabasha-Kellogg 343, Hayfield 209.

Individual results

100 — 1. Sam Backer (Chat) 11.23; 2. (tie) James Howard (GMLOKS) 11.40; Noah Disbrow (SC) 11.40; 4. Josh Schmidt (KWG) 11.46; 5. Jett Thoreson (SC) 11.48. 200 — 1. James Howard (GMLOKS) 22.77; 2. Sam Backer (Chat) 23.32; 3. Jessie Ortiz (Med) 23.41; 4. Josh Schmidt (KWG) 23.54; 5. Jordan Peterson (LFCMC) 23.59. 400 — 1. Henry Grayson (Med) 50.53; 2. Noah Thomas (Tri) 52.37; 3. Dalton Hoel (RPH) 52.70; 4. Eli Hopp (Chat) 53.87; 5. Tyson Matzke (SC) 54.69. 800 — 1. Reese Anderson (LC) 2:02.84; 2. Kevin Turlington (Lour) 2:05.13; 3. Cohen Stursa (Med) 2:06.66; 4. Nathan Renier (Lour) 2:07.26; 5. Isaac Snyder (LFCMC) 2:08.76. 1,600 — 1. Kevin Turlington (Lour) 4:30.00; 2. Garrison Hubka (GMLOKS) 4:33.63; 3. Tyer Rislov (RPH) 4:39.39; 4. Jayce Kiehne (LFCMC) 4:40.79; 5. Carson Ruen (LFCMC) 4:41.40. 3,200 — 1. Tyler Rislov (RPH) 10:19.70; 2. Garrison Hubka (GMLOKS) 10:28.43; 3. Carson Ruen (LFCMC) 10:34.48; 4. Andrew O’Hara (SC) 10:42.98; 5. Logan Thompson (Chat) 10:50.10. 110 hurdles — 1. Owen Petersohn (Tri) 40.61; 2. Zach Reiland (GMLOKS) 43.94; 3. Will Harvey (LFCMC) 44.23; 4. Jack Archbold (Lour) 44.66; 5. Nathaniel Friess (RACE) 45.03. 300 hurdles — 1. Owen Petersohn (Tri) 40.61; 2. Zach Reiland (GMLOKS) 43.94; 3. Will Harvey (LFCMC) 44.23; 4. Jack Archbold (Lour) 44.66; 5. Nathaniel Friess (RACE) 45.03.

Relays

4x100 — 1. 1. St. Charles 49.94; 2. Lourdes 46.06; 3. Blooming Prairie 46.31; 4. LFCMC 46.87; 5. GMLOKS 47.12. 4x200 — 1. Lourdes 1:34.27; 2. Medford 1:34.69; 3. Blooming Prairie 135.01; 4. Chatfield 1:37.26; 5. LFCMC 1:37.98. 4x400 — 1. Lake City 3:34.71; 2. LFCMC 3:36.54; 3. St. Charles 3:40.43; 4. RPH 3:42.50; 5. Chatfield 3:43.52. 4x800 — 1. Lake City 8:35.80; 2. LFCMC 8:42.58; 3. Chatfield 8:56.27; 4. GMLOKS 8:57.49; 5. Medford 9:06.19.

Field events

Long jump — 1. Josh Schmidt (KWG) 20-2 3/4; 2. Laden Nerison (KWG) 19-9; 3. Noah Disbrow (SC) 19-5 1/2; 4. Tanner Mundt (LA) 19-5; 5. Steele Tebay (Hay) 19-4 1/2. Triple jump — 1. Laden Nerison (KWG) 43-10; 2. Kris Ryan (LC) 40-8 1/2; 3. Chris Hilton (SC) 40-7 1/4; 4. Jordan Peterson (LFCMC) 38-8; 5. Gregg Gile (RPH) 38-7. High jump — 1. Laden Nerison (KWG) 6-0; 2. Jayce Kiehne (LFCMC) 5-10; 3. (tie) Charles Davidson (SC) 5-8; Tanner Mundt (LA) 5-8; ;5. Chase Christianson (LFCMC) 5-8. Pole vault — 1. Jett Thoreson (SC) 12-6; 2. Aaron Prinsen (RPH) 12-0; 3. George McCarthy (Med) 12-0; 4. Braden Brevig (SC) 11-0; 5. Isaac Erding (Chat) 11-0. Shot put — 1. Riley Paul (GMLOKS) 51-1; 2. Garrett Bonow (LA) 42-10 3/4; 3. Christian Luthe (GMLOKS) 42-10 3/4; 4. Drew Kittelson (BP) 42-0; 5. Bradyn Swee (DE) 41-0. Discus — 1. Christian Luthe (GMLOKS) 128-6; 2. Jackson Bergan (RPH) 127-7; ;3. Seth Semmen (LFCMC) 125-7; 4. Jacob Peterson (LFCMC) 124-7; 5. Levi Oevering (LA) 113-10.

GIRLS

Team scores

GMLOKS 877, LFCMC 838, Lake City 779, Chatfield 730.5, Lourdes 721.5, St. Charles 709.5, Lewiston-Altura 581.5, Kenyon-Wanamingo/Goodhue 550, Rushford-Peterson/Houston 528, RACE 438.5, Medford 434.5, Wabasha-Kellogg 394, Dover-Eyota 351, Triton 321, Hayfield 289, Blooming Prairie 285.

Individual results

100 — 1. Anika Reiland (GMLOKS) 12.39; 2. Chantle Reiland (GMLOKS) 12.67; 3. Taylor Kurtz (DE) 12.69; 4. Natalie Bremer (LC) 12.84; 5. Grace Buntrock (Lour) 12.86. 200 — 1. Anika Reiland (GMLOKS) 25.85; 2. Natalie Bremer (LC) 26.22; 3. Chantle Reiland (GMLOKS) 26.32; 4. Brielle Ruen (LFCMC) 26.65; 5. Grace Buntrock (Lour) 26.88. 400 — 1. Anika Reiland (GMLOKS) 1:01.05; 2. Brielle Ruen (LFCMC) 1:01.8; 3. Antonia Smith (SC) 1:02.10; 4. Jacey Majerus (LC) 1:02.69; 5. Hayley Lentsch (KWG) 102.88. 800 — 1. Mela Schmitz (LC) 2:25.94; 2. McKenna Hendrickson (GMLOKS) 2:30.52; 3. Natalie Gates (LC) 2:32.48; 4. Ryann Witter (Lour) 2:32.87; 5. Kiara Haugen (Lour) 2:33.33. 1,600 — 1. Malia Nelson (DE) 5:38.93; 2. Lillyan Kiehne (LFCMC) 5:42.57; 3. McKenna Hendrickson (GMLOKS) 5:48.99; 4. Naomi Warmka (GMLOKS) 5:50.10; 5. Olivia Yotter (LC) 5:54.11. 3,200 — 1. Lexi Kivimagi (Chat) 12:36.64; 2. Peyton Meincke (LC) 12:41.92; 3. Abigail Oxentenko (Lour) 12:45.50; 4. Naomi Warmka (GMLOKS) 13:01.70; 5. Mya Slavin (SC) 13:02.82. 100 hurdles — 1. Aubryana Boldt (RPH) 16.51; 2. Rachel Nesseth (KWG) 17.27; 3. Rachel Perry (RACE) 17.45; 4. Lynsey Ruen (LFCMC) 17.74; 5. Chloe Miller (LFCMC) 17.75. 300 hurdles — 1. Lynsey Ruen (LFCMC) 49.08; 2. Lucia Smith (SC) 49.61; 3. Anna Kivimagi (Chat) 50.39; 4. Breeley Galle (GMLOKS) 50.83.

Relays

4x100 — 1. Lourdes 51.89; 2 KW/G 52.44; 3. Lake City 53.22; 4. Medford 53.45; 5. Chatifled 53.54. 4x200 — 1. Lourdes 1:49.68; 2. GMLOKS 1:50.17; 3. Lake City 1:53.52; 4. Chatfield 1:54.00; 5. LFCMC 1:54.90. 4x400 — 1. Lake City 4:18.05; 2. LFCMC 4:21.80; 3. GMLOKS 4:22.44; 4. Lourdes 4:26.02; 5. St. Charles 4:26.26. 4x800 — 1. Lake City 9:54.21; 2. Lourdes 10:18.04; 3. LFCMC 10:31.66; 4. GMLOKS 10:35.34; 5. Chatfield 10:42.53.

Field events

Long jump — 1. Jackie Cole (Med) 17-0; 2. Hayley Lentsch (KWG) 16-5 3/4; 3. Natalie Bremer (LC) 16-1 1/2; 4. Adella Schmoll (RACE) 16-1 1/2; 5. Vanessa Schmidt (KWG) 15-7 1/2. Triple jump — 1. Lindsey Rossow (Lour) 34-3/4; 2. Anna Hennessy (LA) 32-8 1/2; 3. Aubryana Boldt (RPH) 31-7 1/4; 4. Kammry Broadwater (LFCMC) 31-2 1/4; 5. Antonia Smith (SC) 31-0.. High jump — 1. Annaka Forsberg (BP) 5-7; 2. Adella Schmoll (RACE) 4-10; 3. Kyla Hellickson (LFCMC) 4-10; 4. Anna Hennessy (LA) 4-10; 5. Lauren Cole (Chat) 4-8. Pole vault — 1. (tie) Madison Simon (LFCMC) 9-0; Adeline Miner (LFCMC) 9-0; 3. Nora Fritcher (SC) 8-0; 4. Shelby Becker (GMLOKS) 8-0; 5. (tie) Jonna Gunnarson (LA) 7-6; Rebecca Copeman (Chat) 7-6. Shot put — 1. Lexy Foster (GMLOKS) 35-5 1/4; 2. Zayda Priebe (Chat) 31-9 1/2; 3. Calli Coolidge (Hay) 31-7 12; 4. Becca Hoffman (GMLOKS) 31-4 3/4; 5. Isabella Selthun (T) 30-10. Discus — 1. Lexy Foster (GMLOKS) 117-6; 2. Zayda Priebe (Chat) 109-6; 3. Abby Fitzgerlad (Med) 105-3; 4. Georgia Mundt (LA) 98-3; 5. Emily Miller (Lour) 94-3.

