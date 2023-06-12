Like father, like son: A second generation of Cannon Falls baseball players will compete at state

CANNON FALLS — Things have come full circle for some members of the Cannon Falls baseball community.

The Bombers rode their stellar 2023 high school season to earn a state tournament berth for the third time in Bucky Lindow’s tenure at the school. Lindow has been in Cannon Falls for 29 years, the past 24 as the Bombers’ head coach.

He also led the Bombers to state tournament appearances in 2012 and 1997.

Mike Banks, Keith Meyers and Aaron Winchell all played on the 1997 state tournament team for Cannon Falls. All three have sons on this year’s team. Another player from the 2023 squad has an uncle who was a member of the 1997 team.

“From my perspective it was so cool to see those guys I coached in ‘97 and know their kids and them are celebrating it and enjoying it,” Lindow said. “So it’s pretty cool.”

Cannon Falls (21-5) is the No. 5 seed and will face No. 4 Holy Family Catholic in the Class AA state quarterfinals at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at Dick Putz Field in St. Cloud. The Bombers claimed the Section 1AA title as the No. 3 seed.

“Our kids have the right mindset," Lindow said. “They play one pitch at a time and they stay positive. And if you do that, you have a chance to beat anyone.”

Cannon Falls excels at pitching and defense, but Lindow likes the Bombers’ overall lineup in terms of hitting.

“I think we hit it better than we have in some years,” he said, "but obviously our pitching is really solid.”

Keith Meyers is the team’s pitching coach and his son, Jack Meyers, is the staff ace. Meyers, just a sophomore, is 9-1 with four saves, a 1.60 ERA and 86 strikeouts in 68⅔ innings. He will start on the mound in the state quarterfinals.

Meyers is also hitting .317 with two home runs and 25 RBIs. Senior Elliott Nelson, a strong defensive catcher, is hitting .382 with a homer and 36 runs scored. Senior Jadan Winchell is batting .372 with 28 RBIs, and on the mound he is 4-2 with a save and a 3.32 ERA.

“We can score from anywhere in the lineup,” Lindow said. “We can strike from anywhere in the lineup and defensively, we’re about as good as any team that we’ve had.”

Winchell has been the No. 2 starter for the Bombers. But Lindow said he would wait until after the first game to decide who would start on the mound in the second game. A win moves the Bombers to the state semifinals on Wednesday. A loss sends them into the consolation bracket.

Cannon Falls is the No. 6-ranked team in Class AA in the QRF rankings. Six of the top seven QRF-rated teams have earned state berths.

“That doesn’t always happen,” Lindow admitted.

Highly ranked QRF teams in the Class AA field include No. 1 Esko (24-1), No. 2 Fairmont (22-2), No. 4 Holy Family Catholic (18-5), No. 5 Foley (23-5), Cannon Falls and No. 7 Perham (22-3).

The Bombers also faced Holy Family in the 2012 state quarterfinals in their most recent state appearance. They lost that game and went on to place sixth. Lindow is hoping for a better finish this time around.

“It takes breaks to get there and it takes breaks to get through it," Lindow said.

The Bombers have been playing well and went 6-1 in section play, including winning three straight close games after falling in the winner’s bracket semifinal.

“There’s no ego on this team, they’re all in it for each other. And there’s no superstar either," Lindow said. “There’s just a bunch of good ballplayers and that’s the X-factor, I think.”

The state semifinals are Wednesday in St. Cloud and the championship game is on Friday at CHS Field in St. Paul. There is also a consolation round for teams that lose in the first round.