Linemen Byrne, Tripp among 4 from southeastern Minnesota named to All-State Team
Standout linemen Reese Tripp (Kasson-Mantorville) and Peyton Byrne (Stewartville), as well as Chatfield's Sam Backer and Mayo's Carter Holcomb have been named to the 2022 AP All-State Football Team.
Peyton Byrne and Reese Tripp went head-to-head more than once in their high school football careers.
Byrne, a standout lineman for the Section 1AAAA champion Stewartville Tigers, and Tripp, a University of Minnesota commit who lined up along the lines for Kasson-Mantorville, are now on the same team — figuratively — as two of the best linemen in the state.
The two bulldozers are among four southeastern Minnesota players who have been named to the 2022 Minnesota Associated Press All-State Football Team.
Tripp was named a First Team All-State offensive lineman, while Byrne was named to the Second Team.
Tripp is joined on the First Team by Chatfield senior running back Sam Backer and Rochester Mayo receiver Carter Holcomb.
Backer, a four-year starter for the Gophers, recently wrapped up his stellar high school career as the state's second all-time leading rusher, with 7,379 yards. He ran for 2,782 yards this season alone and scored 35 touchdowns. He also passed for 581 yards and 9 TDs as a senior.
He helped Chatfield reach the Prep Bowl each of the past two seasons. The Gophers won it in 2021 and fell in this year's state title game to Barnesville.
Holcomb, a 5-foot-9, 160-pound junior receiver, was nearly un-guardable this season. He was in the top five in the state in every major statistical receiving category, leading the state in touchdown receptions (18), second in receiving yards (1,257) and third in catches (72).
He has been a big reason why Mayo has won back-to-back Section 1AAAAA championships and nearly knocked off rival Mankato West in the state quarterfinals, falling on a last-minute touchdown.
Tripp, a massive 6-foot-7, 330-pound senior at K-M, paved the way for the KoMets to win a section championship in 2021 and reach the Class AAAA Prep Bowl. This season, he helped K-M go 7-3 overall and return to the section final. He committed to coach PJ Fleck and the University of Minnesota nearly a year ago. The Mr. Football nominee was named All-Big Southeast District each of the past two seasons.
"When I said yes, Fleck jumped out of his chair and said, 'This is insane, this is awesome!'" Tripp told the Post Bulletin prior to this season, about his committmen to the Gophers. "Then he asked me if I was sure about it, and I told him it had been my dream since I was a little kid to play at Minnesota, that I was sure."
Byrne, 6-foot-3, 275 pounds, was part of a stellar offensive line at Stewartvile, one that paved the way for the Tigers to go 10-1 this season, win a section championship and average 48.4 points per game. Byrne is also one of the state's best shot-put and discus throwers during the track and field season. He has not yet committed to a college, though Tigers coach Garrett Mueller said Byrne has multiple Division II offers. On defense, he had 38 tackles and 6 tackles for losses.
“Peyton is the heart and soul of our offensive and defensive lines, that is for sure,” Stewartville coach Garrett Mueller told the Post Bulletin before this season. “And he is one of our top leaders, for sure. He’s a vocal kid who does a great job of keeping kids excited in games and practices. He’s constantly talking and giving feedback to kids. He’s a fun player to coach.”
Lakeville South running back Carson Hansen is the state's Player of the Year. Hansen ran for 1,727 yards and 21 touchdowns for the Cougars, who went 9-3 this season and lost to Class AAAAAA state champion Maple Grove in the state semifinals.
Here are the 2022 Minnesota Associated Press All-State Teams, as well as a list of past state Players of the Year:
2022 AP PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Carson Hansen, RB, Lakeville South
ALL-STATE FIRST TEAM
QB — Jacob Kilzer, Maple Grove
RB — Carson Hansen, Lakeville South
RB — Maxwell McEnelly, Waconia
RB — Sam Backer, Chatfield
WR/TE — Eli Paulson, Anoka
WR/TE — Carter Holcomb, Rochester Mayo
WR/TE — Brady Anderson, Edina
OL — Reese Tripp, Kasson-Mantorville
OL — Greg Johnson, Prior Lake
OL — Jack Liwienski, Minnetonka
OL — Jerome Williams, Osseo
OL — Noah Lindsay, Rosemount
DL — Jaxon Howard, Cooper
DL — Hayden Bills, Rosemount
DL — Keenan Wilson, Eagan
DL — Chiddi Obiazor, Eden Prairie
LB — Kade Gilbertson, Rosemount
LB — Reese Littlefield, Centennial
LB — Alex Elliott, Hutchinson
LB — Jordan Summers, Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton
DB — Devin Jordan, Eden Prairie
DB — Garrison Monroe, Shakopee
DB — Jake Borman, St. Thomas Academy
DB — Ryder Patterson, Lakeville South
Kicker/punter — Connor Fournier, Maple Grove
All-purpose — Cade Osterman, Elk River
ALL-STATE SECOND TEAM
QB — Max Shikenjanski, Stillwater
RB — Corey Bohmert, Mahtomedi
RB — Caden Spence, Zimmerman
RB — Anthony Powell, Rogers
WR/TE — Andrew Harren, Sauk Rapids-Rice
WR/TE — KhiJohnn Cummings-Coleman, Coon Rapids
WR/TE — Carter Olson, Springfield
WR/TE — Sam Musungu, Andover
OL — Joey Zach, Eden Prairie
OL — Beau Johnson, Spring Lake Park
OL — Magnus Wright, Champlin Park
OL — Jacob Lopau, Rocori
OL — Peyton Byrne, Stewartville
DL — AuVon Sager, Minneapolis North
DL — Charlie Gleason, Stillwater
DL — J.P. Johnson, Mahtomedi
DL — Elinneus Davis, Moorhead
DL — Jack Lachmiller, Elk River
LB — Ty Neils, Mankato West
LB — Tanner Albeck, Maple Grove
LB — Dan Tschida, Roseville
LB — Wes Overton, Rockford
DB — Marques Monroe, Bloomington Kennedy
DB — Jacob Anderson, Maple Grove
DB — Ethan Carrier, Detroit Lakes
DB — Tanner Scheevel, Lester Prairie
Kicker/punter — Caleb McGrath, Eastview
All-purpose — Gavin Nelson, Simley
PAST AP PLAYERS OF THE YEAR
2021 — Emmett Johnson, RB, Holy Angels
2020 — Trey Feeney, QB, Moorhead
2019 — Jalen Suggs, QB, SMB
2018 — Jason Williamson, RB, Owatonna
2017 — Owen King, QB, Caledonia
2016 — Noah Carlson, RB, Rushford-Peterson
2015 — J.D. Spielman, RB, Eden Prairie
2014 — Ryan Schlichte, QB, Mankato West
2013 — Jacques Perra, QB, Roseville
2012 — Bridgeport Tusler, RB, Osseo
2011 — Philip Nelson, QB, Mankato West
2010 — Reggie Gandy, RB, DeLaSalle
2009 — Seantrel Henderson, OL, Cretin-Derham Hall
2008 — James Peterson, QB, Blaine
2007 — Michael Floyd, WR, Cretin-Derham Hall
2006 — Michael Floyd, WR, Cretin-Derham Hall
2005 — Jake Machacek, RB, Eastview
2004 — Nick Mertens, QB, East Grand Forks
2003 — Nathan Swift, RB, Hutchinson
2002 — John Majeski, RB, Hastings
2001 — Tyler Evans, RB, McLeod West
2000 — Joe Mauer, QB, Cretin-Derham Hall
1999 — Dominique Sims, DB, DeLaSalle
1998 — Thomas Tapeh, RB, St. Paul Johnson
1997 — Ryan Iversen, LB, Eden Prairie
1996 — Brian Day, RB, Brainerd
1995 — Kirk Midthun, QB, Triton