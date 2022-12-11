Linemen Byrne, Tripp among 4 from southeastern Minnesota named to All-State Team

Peyton Byrne and Reese Tripp went head-to-head more than once in their high school football careers.

Byrne, a standout lineman for the Section 1AAAA champion Stewartville Tigers, and Tripp, a University of Minnesota commit who lined up along the lines for Kasson-Mantorville, are now on the same team — figuratively — as two of the best linemen in the state.

The two bulldozers are among four southeastern Minnesota players who have been named to the 2022 Minnesota Associated Press All-State Football Team.

Tripp was named a First Team All-State offensive lineman, while Byrne was named to the Second Team.

Tripp is joined on the First Team by Chatfield senior running back Sam Backer and Rochester Mayo receiver Carter Holcomb.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chatfield’s Sam Backer (21) runs the ball during the State Class AA Football Championship game against Barnesville on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Backer, a four-year starter for the Gophers, recently wrapped up his stellar high school career as the state's second all-time leading rusher, with 7,379 yards. He ran for 2,782 yards this season alone and scored 35 touchdowns. He also passed for 581 yards and 9 TDs as a senior.

He helped Chatfield reach the Prep Bowl each of the past two seasons. The Gophers won it in 2021 and fell in this year's state title game to Barnesville.

Holcomb, a 5-foot-9, 160-pound junior receiver, was nearly un-guardable this season. He was in the top five in the state in every major statistical receiving category, leading the state in touchdown receptions (18), second in receiving yards (1,257) and third in catches (72).

He has been a big reason why Mayo has won back-to-back Section 1AAAAA championships and nearly knocked off rival Mankato West in the state quarterfinals, falling on a last-minute touchdown.

Mayo’s Carter Holcomb (11) carries the ball during the Section 1AAAAA football championship against Owatonna on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at Mayo High School in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Tripp, a massive 6-foot-7, 330-pound senior at K-M, paved the way for the KoMets to win a section championship in 2021 and reach the Class AAAA Prep Bowl. This season, he helped K-M go 7-3 overall and return to the section final. He committed to coach PJ Fleck and the University of Minnesota nearly a year ago. The Mr. Football nominee was named All-Big Southeast District each of the past two seasons.

"When I said yes, Fleck jumped out of his chair and said, 'This is insane, this is awesome!'" Tripp told the Post Bulletin prior to this season, about his committmen to the Gophers. "Then he asked me if I was sure about it, and I told him it had been my dream since I was a little kid to play at Minnesota, that I was sure."

Byrne, 6-foot-3, 275 pounds, was part of a stellar offensive line at Stewartvile, one that paved the way for the Tigers to go 10-1 this season, win a section championship and average 48.4 points per game. Byrne is also one of the state's best shot-put and discus throwers during the track and field season. He has not yet committed to a college, though Tigers coach Garrett Mueller said Byrne has multiple Division II offers. On defense, he had 38 tackles and 6 tackles for losses.

Stewartville senior Peyton Byrne celebrates a Tigers touchdown during a Section 1AAAA semifinal on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022 at Stewartville High School. Alex VandenHouten / Post Bulletin

“Peyton is the heart and soul of our offensive and defensive lines, that is for sure,” Stewartville coach Garrett Mueller told the Post Bulletin before this season. “And he is one of our top leaders, for sure. He’s a vocal kid who does a great job of keeping kids excited in games and practices. He’s constantly talking and giving feedback to kids. He’s a fun player to coach.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Lakeville South running back Carson Hansen is the state's Player of the Year. Hansen ran for 1,727 yards and 21 touchdowns for the Cougars, who went 9-3 this season and lost to Class AAAAAA state champion Maple Grove in the state semifinals.

Here are the 2022 Minnesota Associated Press All-State Teams, as well as a list of past state Players of the Year:

2022 AP PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Carson Hansen, RB, Lakeville South

ALL-STATE FIRST TEAM

QB — Jacob Kilzer, Maple Grove

RB — Carson Hansen, Lakeville South

RB — Maxwell McEnelly, Waconia

RB — Sam Backer, Chatfield

WR/TE — Eli Paulson, Anoka

ADVERTISEMENT

WR/TE — Carter Holcomb, Rochester Mayo

WR/TE — Brady Anderson, Edina

OL — Reese Tripp, Kasson-Mantorville

OL — Greg Johnson, Prior Lake

OL — Jack Liwienski, Minnetonka

OL — Jerome Williams, Osseo

OL — Noah Lindsay, Rosemount

DL — Jaxon Howard, Cooper

DL — Hayden Bills, Rosemount

DL — Keenan Wilson, Eagan

DL — Chiddi Obiazor, Eden Prairie

LB — Kade Gilbertson, Rosemount

LB — Reese Littlefield, Centennial

LB — Alex Elliott, Hutchinson

LB — Jordan Summers, Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton

DB — Devin Jordan, Eden Prairie

DB — Garrison Monroe, Shakopee

DB — Jake Borman, St. Thomas Academy

DB — Ryder Patterson, Lakeville South

Kicker/punter — Connor Fournier, Maple Grove

All-purpose — Cade Osterman, Elk River

ALL-STATE SECOND TEAM

QB — Max Shikenjanski, Stillwater

RB — Corey Bohmert, Mahtomedi

RB — Caden Spence, Zimmerman

RB — Anthony Powell, Rogers

WR/TE — Andrew Harren, Sauk Rapids-Rice

WR/TE — KhiJohnn Cummings-Coleman, Coon Rapids

WR/TE — Carter Olson, Springfield

WR/TE — Sam Musungu, Andover

OL — Joey Zach, Eden Prairie

OL — Beau Johnson, Spring Lake Park

OL — Magnus Wright, Champlin Park

OL — Jacob Lopau, Rocori

OL — Peyton Byrne, Stewartville

DL — AuVon Sager, Minneapolis North

DL — Charlie Gleason, Stillwater

DL — J.P. Johnson, Mahtomedi

DL — Elinneus Davis, Moorhead

DL — Jack Lachmiller, Elk River

LB — Ty Neils, Mankato West

LB — Tanner Albeck, Maple Grove

LB — Dan Tschida, Roseville

LB — Wes Overton, Rockford

DB — Marques Monroe, Bloomington Kennedy

DB — Jacob Anderson, Maple Grove

DB — Ethan Carrier, Detroit Lakes

DB — Tanner Scheevel, Lester Prairie

Kicker/punter — Caleb McGrath, Eastview

All-purpose — Gavin Nelson, Simley

PAST AP PLAYERS OF THE YEAR

2021 — Emmett Johnson, RB, Holy Angels

2020 — Trey Feeney, QB, Moorhead

2019 — Jalen Suggs, QB, SMB

2018 — Jason Williamson, RB, Owatonna

2017 — Owen King, QB, Caledonia

2016 — Noah Carlson, RB, Rushford-Peterson

2015 — J.D. Spielman, RB, Eden Prairie

2014 — Ryan Schlichte, QB, Mankato West

2013 — Jacques Perra, QB, Roseville

2012 — Bridgeport Tusler, RB, Osseo

2011 — Philip Nelson, QB, Mankato West

2010 — Reggie Gandy, RB, DeLaSalle

2009 — Seantrel Henderson, OL, Cretin-Derham Hall

2008 — James Peterson, QB, Blaine

2007 — Michael Floyd, WR, Cretin-Derham Hall

2006 — Michael Floyd, WR, Cretin-Derham Hall

2005 — Jake Machacek, RB, Eastview

2004 — Nick Mertens, QB, East Grand Forks

2003 — Nathan Swift, RB, Hutchinson

2002 — John Majeski, RB, Hastings

2001 — Tyler Evans, RB, McLeod West

2000 — Joe Mauer, QB, Cretin-Derham Hall

1999 — Dominique Sims, DB, DeLaSalle

1998 — Thomas Tapeh, RB, St. Paul Johnson

1997 — Ryan Iversen, LB, Eden Prairie

1996 — Brian Day, RB, Brainerd

1995 — Kirk Midthun, QB, Triton