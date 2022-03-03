Loaded Section 1A boys field should produce worthy champion

Hayfield is the defending Class A state champion in boys basketball, has most of its key players back and is ranked No. 1 in the state. A section title this season would seem like an easy task for the Vikings, but not with this year's loaded Section 1A field.

The Vikings are 25-2 and the top seed in the section. But they are just one of six teams in the section with 20 or more victories. Three others in the 19-team section have 16 wins. Some play-in games were Tuesday and the first full round of play is on Thursday.

“It’s going to feel like a state tournament just to get out of the section,” Hayfield coach Chris Pack said.

“I think year in and year out it’s one of the toughest sections in the state,” Rushford-Peterson coach Chris Drinkall said. “I think from the top to bottom it’s probably been as balanced as it’s ever been. On any given night seven or eight teams could win the section.”

Neither No. 2 seed Rushford-Peterson (20-4) or No. 3 Goodhue (20-6) have lost to a Class A team this season. Goodhue and No. 5 Kenyon-Wanamingo (20-5) enter the section this season after playing in Class AA a year ago.

“It definitely made it more of a competitive section,” Pack said. “But it always has been. It feels like it’s even more loaded this year.”

“We probably would have been better off staying in Section 2AA this year like we were in last year,” K-W coach Brent Lurken said. “We’re actually in a much tougher field moving down to Class A this year.”

Goodhue plays in the Hiawatha Valley and battles almost exclusively against Class AA and AAA teams during the regular season. The Wildcats had to take an eight-day break in December when half their players had influenza. But they closed the season having won seven straight and 12 of 13.

"Since getting our players back and healthy, we have been playing very well," Goodhue coach Matt Halvorsen said.

Other 20-win teams in the section are No. 4 Spring Grove and No. 6 Lyle/Pacelli, who are both 22-4.

All of the top teams are loaded with talent. Hayfield features Isaac Matti (21.3 points, 4.8 rebounds, 4.4 assists per game), Ethan Pack (16.1 points, 4.0 rebounds, 3.6 assists) and Easton Fritcher (14.0 points, 8.8 rebounds). R-P features Justin Ruberg (17.1 points, 8.4 rebounds) and Malachi Bunke (12.7 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.5 assists). Goodhue is led by Duane Wojcik (15.2 points, 9.2 rebounds) and Will Opshal (14.4 points, 5.8 assists, 5.3 rebounds).

“Our top three guys have been just playing unbelievable,” Pack said.

Spring Grove is paced by Tysen Grinde (16.3 points) and Elijah Solum (15.1 points). Kenyon-Wanamingo is led by Laden Nerison (19 points, 5.9 rebounds, 3.5 steals) and 6-foot-10 Paul Kortsch (12 points, 11 rebounds, 3.5 blocks) while Lyle/Pacelli is anchored by Buay Koak (22.9 points, 3.0 assists, 3.0 blocks) and Jake Truckenmiller (16.1 points, 4.1 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 2.9 steals).

“Playoff basketball, it always seems to become more of a half-court game,” Lurken said. "You have to value each possession on offense and on defense make opponents earn every basket and stay out of foul trouble.”

Experience is also a big factor. K-W starts five seniors and all five average at least seven points a game. Rushford-Peterson is also loaded with seniors.

“Seniors for sure and I think that guards kind of dictate what happens in March,” Drinkall said. “We’re lucky enough to have good guards and a lot of seniors. We’re just going to rely on our experience.”

R-P was also able to defeat Hayfield 51-47 during the regular season and if the seedings hold up those two teams would meet in the title game. But there also could be a number of upsets along the way.

“Hayfield’s the one seed so they’re obviously the favorite, but it’s tournament time and anything can happen,” Drinkall said.

“The top five teams I think would be legitimate teams at the state tournament this year,” Lurken said. “Anytime you have that kind of depth, it’s going to be a very tough section tournament.”