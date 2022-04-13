Local hockey players look to jump onto USA Hockey radar at next week's HP Festivals

More than three dozen southeastern Minnesota high school hockey players will take the first step toward putting themselves on USA Hockey’s radar next week.

A total of 41 local players — 22 boys and 19 girls — have been invited to participate in Minnesota Hockey’s spring High Performance programs, which pit the best players in the state against others in their age group.

Players in the HP spring programs have the ultimate goal of being invited to a USA Hockey national Player Development Camp in New York this summer.

The road to those camps starts next week, April 22-24, at the Plymouth Ice Arena, with the High Performance 16 and HP17 tournaments for the top boys and girls players from across the state. All-Star teams are chosen from each of the eight sections in the state, with each section’s team being guaranteed to play three games in front of junior hockey, college and professional scouts.

Some of the top boys high school juniors and seniors from across the state have also been selected to participate in the Ted Brill Great 8 Festival next week at Doug Woog Arena in South St. Paul. That tournament consists of eight teams of the top high school players in Minnesota. Four teams are selected from players who recently completed their senior seasons, and another four teams (referred to as HP 18s) are determined from players who just completed their junior seasons and were born in 2004. The Senior and HP 18 teams will be formed according to paired high school sections (Sections 1 and 3, Sections 2 and 6, Sections 4 and 5, Sections 7 and 8).

The top 54 boys players from the HP16 and HP17 Festivals will be selected to participate in the CCM High Performance Final 54 Festival in Plymouth from April 29-May 1. The girls HP Final 54 Festival will also be held from April 29-May 1, in Vadnais Heights. From there, players will be selected to attend the USA Hockey national camps this summer.

Here’s a look at the local players who have been selected to rosters for one of next week’s festivals:

Boys HP16 Festival

When: April 22-24, at Plymouth Ice Arena.

Local players on Section 1 roster (alphabetical order): Xander Carter-Kleven, G, Lourdes; Gryffon Funke, F, Dodge County; Frank Goodman, D, Mayo; Cooper Jacobson, F, Dodge County; Brett Ludvigsen, F, Dodge County; Andrew Mitchell, F, Owatonna; Connor Pirsig, F, Albert Lea; Aven Prodzinski, F, Winona; Mark Spurgeon, D, Owatonna; Robbie Tripp, F, Red Wing.

Head coach: Eriah Hayes La Crescent-Hokah. GM: Fran McDevitt, Winona.

Boys HP17 Festival

When: April 22-24, at Plymouth Ice Arena.

Local players on Section 1 roster (alphabetical order): Owen Beyer, F, Owatonna; Mason Decker, F, John Marshall; Wyatt Farrell, F, La Crescent-Hokah; TJ Gibson, F, Century; JT Veney, D, John Marshall; Joseph Yoon, D, Albert Lea.

Head coach: Chris Storey, Waseca. Assistant coach: Josh Storm, Lakeville South. GM: Fran McDevitt, Winona.

Boys Great 8 / HP18 Festival

When: April 22-24, at Doug Woog Arena, South St. Paul.

Local players on Section 1/3 HP Seniors roster: Easton Hammill, D, Dodge County; Spencer Klotz, F, Northfield.

Coaches: Jeff True, Lourdes; Ryan Neuman, New Ulm. GM: Matt Erredge, John Marshall.

• • • • •

Local players on Section 1/3 HP18 roster: Tim Chalmers, F, Albert Lea; Mason Leimbek, F, Mayo; Jonah Ottman, F, Century; Will Sexton, D, Mayo.

Coaches: Matt Erickson, Albert Lea; Adam Fries, Mankato East. GM: Matt Erredge, John Marshall.

Girls HP16 Festival

When: April 22-24, at Plymouth Ice Arena

Local players on Section 1 roster (alphabetical order): Samantha Bogen, F, Owatonna; Katie Cummings, F, Mayo; Jerilyn Eberling, G, Dodge County; Olivia Ellsworth, D, Albert Lea; Shelby Evans, F, Albert Lea; Sawyer Fleming, F, Shattuck (formerly Lourdes); Asta Griggs, D, Winona; Mollie Koch, F, Dodge County; Annika Torbenson, F, Century; Mikayla Wilker, G, Owatonna.

Coaches: Paige Haley, Dodge County; Dana Rasmussen, Dodge County. GM: Jeremy Gunderson, Dodge County.

Girls HP17 Festival

When: April 22-24, at Plymouth Ice Arena

Local players on Section 1 roster (alphabetical order): Molly Achterkirch, F, Owatonna; Avery Engbrecht, F, Winona; Delaney Fleming, F, Shattuck (formerly Lourdes); Kaelyn Frear Boerner, F, Owatonna; Ezra Oien, F, Owatonna; Margaret Petree, F, Dodge County; Abbigail Simons, D, Dodge County; Abby Vetsch, D, Owatonna; Sarah Wangen, F, Austin.

Coaches: Hollywood Hermanson, Dodge County; Emily Gunderson, Dodge County. GM: Jeremy Gunderson, Dodge County.