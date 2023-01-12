Long-time referee Butson was thrilled with La Crescent-Hokah player's plea for respect

Late on the evening of Dec. 13, La Crescent-Hokah boys basketball player Noah Bjerke-Wieser wrote a Facebook post asking that players, coaches and fans begin showing officials more respect. Bjerke-Wieser did it after having watched fan behavior that evening that he found especially offensive and from having witnessed similar behavior through the years at high school games. Bjerke-Wieser’s Facebook post went viral, found its way onto Twitter and was reported on by media throughout the state.

Jared Butson has been officiating basketball and football games in southeastern Minnesota the last 28 years and is the Rochester Area Officials Association football scheduler. Here is Butson’s reaction to Bjerke-Wieser’s plea, what he has seen come out of it and what his future hopes are when it comes to the treatment of officials.

Did it surprise you that a high school player had the strength to write the post that Bjerke-Wieser did?

It surprised me, with that kind of forward thinking from such a young athlete. I read it and then read it again. And then I smiled and thought, ‘Wow, this is a student-athlete who I would love to meet in person.’ His wisdom is beyond his years. For such a young person to see and realize that what is going on in the stands is not what he wants his school to be known for, that is great.

Why would you guess that he did it and what does it say about him?

I guess that he did it because he was tired of hearing all of the negatives at sporting events, whether that be basketball or other sports. It speaks volumes about his upbringing, about his support network at home. It also speaks volumes about the leaders and coaches who are there by his side. I have three kids of my own. I hope they might have what this kid has.

Have you taken note of any changes since his Facebook post became so public?

I have noticed a change over the last couple of seasons. There is much more of an appreciation now for the craft of officiating. There is much more of an appreciation for having officials in the building that night. It is almost like people are saying, ‘Officials are human beings, too.’ That old-guard mentality is starting to disappear, the one where it didn’t matter who was wearing stripes, they just didn’t like the stripes. That is being torn down and that is a good thing. There is more of an appreciation for sports officials now than before. And I think that people are starting to understand that if there are no officials then there are no games. In some regions, games are canceled because there aren’t enough officials. When I look at southeastern Minnesota, I like where we have come from and where we’re going.

Is there anything that you want the players to understand?

Just that students realize that it is a privilege to be able to play, that it is not a guarantee and it is not a right. Sports need to be an extension of the classroom. You can be a good citizen in the hallway and also at night on the court. When we are talking about sportsmanship, we are talking about citizenship. How do we act as citizens of the world we live in?

What was the talk among officials in the wake of Bjerke-Wieser’s move?

The talk was really positive. It was that yes, we are getting through to the younger generation, that they are seeing what we’re seeing. Sometimes the biggest violators of staying positive are the parents. I got to thinking about this just yesterday, that parents wouldn’t want me to come and stand at their work place and have me berate them. So why can they come to my work place and berate me? It’s something to think about.

Why are some schools better than others when it comes to sportsmanship?

Often, I think it flows from the head coach and the assistant coaches with the kind of demeanor they are showing their team and the entire gym. The players will follow suit and the crowd will follow suit.

What is the worst incident you’ve been through as an official?

The worst situation was walking off the field after refereeing a football game and getting completely berated, with a guy hitting me with a bunch of “F-bombs” and other obscenities. I just wanted to get off the field and to the locker room. But when you see that hate and anger on someone’s face, it’s bad. It was a really ugly scene that afternoon.

Why do you think that fans get as worked up as they do?

It comes from a competitive spirit that is in all of us. It also comes from a win-or-else mentality. I think there are a lot of driving factors. What I try to teach my own kids is that you have to learn now to lose before you can learn how to win. You are going to lose a lot in life. Even in a card game, you’re going to have a winner and a loser. But it’s about how are you going to face adversity when it hits. I think that some people are better equipped to deal with it than others.

Where does the abuse of officials rank as a reason that fewer and fewer people are choosing to do that job and so many are retiring early from it?

I think it ranks really high because of the abuse that they take on the court, the hockey rink, the wrestling mat, the ball field. That abuse takes away people that want to go into officiating. We’re about 15-20 varsity officials short right now (in southeastern Minnesota) as we are trying to cover all the games. A big driving force in that is the abuse officials sometimes take. They don’t take it every night. But you take a younger official in his first, second or third year, and when they get backed into a corner they don’t have the tools yet to work with someone who is berating them. But if we can get them through their third year of officiating, usually we have them hooked.

