Longtime Cannon Falls coach looks back on the Bombers' championship season

CANNON FALLS — Cannon Falls 18th year volleyball coach Melissa Huseth has had five weeks to reflect on what her team did this season, romping its way to the Class AA state championship.

The Bombers, who finished 29-7, won each of their three state tournament matches in straight sets. Huseth has directed two teams to the state tournament, in 2021 when they finished sixth and this past season.

How would you sum up this state championship team?

Whether we had won that state championship match or not, which was just icing on the cake, I was so happy with this team. The girls were playing such good team ball at the end. I told them in the locker room before that championship match how proud I was of them because of the way they’d come together as a team, been great teammates and given their best effort — all 13 of them on that squad. They were so supportive of one another and really wanted each to do their very best.

Why do you think this team was the one to win it all?

I think it was just years and years of athletes working hard and amazingly faithful coaches in this program. Just everything that led to this moment and the community support we had was amazing. Our girls felt confident and loved. I knew this team could do it. We had all the right pieces. A talented offense, a talented defense and support players on the bench who helped our starters become great. Also, I think the confidence gained by going to the state tournament last year helped. That took away some of the nerves. Our players didn’t show nervousness. They just kept working hard to win the next point.

Did you and the rest of the Cannon Falls coaches work on the mental part of the game with your players, finding ways to give them confidence and keep them playing relaxed?

I don’t think we can take too much credit for that. But we did put them in lots of pressure situations in practice. We also did yoga with the girls and did some mental imaging and relaxation with them. But we studied our opponents and came into matches with a plan. We weren’t wishy washy about it. This was our plan and they executed it. They did it.

You had Madison Burr on your title team. The 6-foot-2, high-leaping All-State junior was incredibly good throughout the season and especially in the state tournament. How vital was she?

There are so many things that I love about that young lady. She has grown so much, not only in her game but her leadership on the court. Her volleyball IQ has increased a lot. There were so many moments (at state) when she took the ball on first contact and there was nothing that the opponent could do about it. There were just so many smart plays by her. And as teams tried to shut her down, we had others attacking so well. And then that opened the door for Maddie.

You were named Minnesota Volleyball Coaches Association Class AA Coach of the Year. How did that grab you?

I was thankful that someone thought enough of me to nominate me. But I feel very much that this is a shared award with our coaching staff, with all the time they and the athletes have put in. I am thankful and grateful for it, but I want to make sure that people know that this is a shared award.

You’ve been the Cannon Falls coach for 18 years. What keeps you inspired at the age of 52?

This is something I knew that I wanted to do at a young age. I had fantastic teachers and coaches (a Kenyon High School graduate) and I wanted to do that for future athletes. I wanted to give them that good experience, to compete at a high level and work as a team. I’ve always wanted to give everything I can to put them in position to feel success. And coaching girls, I want them to know that they can be strong and that they can be leaders. But being a coach, I still love it and want to stay at it.