Longtime powers Lourdes, Caledonia attempting to regain form

Lourdes at Caledonia

Friday, 7 p.m.

Caledonia Area High School Field

Records: Lourdes 1-4 Southeast District, 1-4 overall; Caledonia 1-4, 1-4.

Last meeting: Lourdes coach Mike Kesler said he believes the last time these teams met was in the late 1980s, when they were part of the same conference. It's a game both programs have been looking forward to since the schedule was released.

Last game: Lourdes lost at home to No. 9-ranked Plainview-Elgin-Millville, 26-13; Caledonia lost at Goodhue, 39-33, in triple-OT.

Lourdes notes: The Eagles are still seeking a way to win a close game. They've been in all four of their losses this season, and have been within one score of their opponent in the fourth quarter in three of their four losses. ... Lourdes, despite being 1-4, has been outscored by its opponents by a total of just four points this season (120-116). ... The Eagles are nearly even in total yardage this season, too, having produced 1,432 yards of offense (987 rushing, 445 passing), while their opponents have gained 1,454 yards (770 rushing, 684 passing). ... Senior fullback Seth Haight leads Lourdes with a 9.8 yards-per carry average (58 carries, 570 yards) and seven TDs.

Caledonia notes: Much like Lourdes, Caledonia has played well against some of the top teams in the district, though its record doesn't show. The Warriors have two one-score losses, including last-week's three-overtime thriller at Goodhue. ... The Warriors are 1-4 this season after having not lost a game since the 2014 Class AA state semifinals. Lake City snapped Caledonia's 71-game winning streak in the season opener. ... This is the first time Caledonia has lost more than one game in a season since 2006. ... The Warriors average 16.8 points per game and allow 25.2 per game.

Lourdes coach Mike Kesler says: "Anytime you get a chance to play a program like Caledonia, you have to be excited. When the schedule came out last spring and we saw that game ... the kids are excited about the opportunity to play a program like that. How do you not get up for this game? I have so much respect for (Caledonia coach) Carl Fruechte and what they've done down there, a top program in the state. It's a great challenge for us. I'm sure they're not happy with where they're at this year, like we are, but still you have two great programs competing hard on a Friday night. ... Caledonia just plays so hard. They get off the ball on the line on both sides and they're fast. Down there it's all about speed. That's one of the reasons they've been so successful is because of their overall team speed and it sticks out when you watch them. ... We've played stretches of great football, but that's the key word -- stretches. The kids' attitude has been good this week and it helps to have a team like Caledonia staring at us. If you don't play well down there, it's going to be a long night."

— Jason Feldman • Post Bulletin