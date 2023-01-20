Lou Branca remembered with honor and respect as John Marshall coach, teacher

ROCHESTER — Lou Branca, a Minnesota High School Hall of Fame baseball coach, an assistant football coach and a physical education teacher at Rochester John Marshall, died on Jan. 6 at the age of 94.

Branca coached baseball at JM from 1967-1987. A graduate of South St. Paul High School and St. Cloud Teachers College, Branca also had a brief minor league baseball career as a pitcher before retiring due to shoulder problems. Branca then went on to teach and coach at Cleveland and then Faribault high schools before landing at JM.

Branca has three boys, all of whom played baseball for him at John Marshall — Bill (1975 JM graduate), Denny (1980 JM graduate) and Steve (1985 JM graduate). He also has a daughter, Mary Branca Rosenow (1973 JM graduate).

All four of them provided their remembrances of their father to the Post Bulletin, as did JM graduates and former star athletes Brendan Adams (1985 JM graduate) and Darrell Thompson (1986 JM graduate), both of whom played under Branca.

Brendan Adams

Adams played baseball and football under Branca. His JM baseball team was the Big Nine Conference champion in 1984, Adams its center fielder.

Adams: One thing that stood out was that Lou was not a guy who coached by intimidation or fear, and never felt the need to use profanity. He was calm and collected. He always gave his athletes the utmost respect. He coached with his head, not his mouth, and that was in a day and age when it was fashionable to coach with your mouth. . .Lou got the whole thing going in terms of strength training at JM. He went to the Twin Cities and looked at some of the programs they had there. One of them was Apple Valley’s because they were the crown jewel of strength training at the time. He got some ideas from them and came back with them to John Marshall.

Mary Branca Rosenow

Lou Branca Contributed

Lou and Mildred Branca had one daughter, Mary. There weren’t many sports offerings at the time for girls, so she didn’t pursue athletics. But she was a fan of her dad’s coaching.

Mary: Mom and I sure enjoyed cheering his teams on from the stands. We were just so proud of him.

Denny Branca

The second oldest of the three Branca boys, Denny was always struck by how his father gave equal treatment to everyone he coached and taught, from the athletic stars to the kids who were troubled. He also took note of how his father never sought the spotlight and how in love he was with baseball.

Denny: My dad was a baseball man, first and foremost. He knew the game and all the subtleties of it so well. He could teach it to his players in a way that they could all grasp it. My dad demanded respect, but he treated each player extremely well. He could coach the easy kids to coach, the stars and the backup players. None of it was difficult for him. And he was a master with the fungo bat (training bats used by coaches during fielding practice). During warm-ups, he could place the ball perfectly and all the catchers loved it. He would finish the warm-up with a big pop up to the catchers. He could put it there for them every time. People wrote about that in offering condolences after he died. The fungo bat was like a magic wand in his hands. . .My dad was a private guy and he never wanted recognition. He never made it about him. He put the spotlight on his teams and his players. That’s the way he carried himself in his private life, too.

Former John Marshall baseball coach Lou Branca, pictured second from left along with a host of other JM coaches around 1980. From left, they are Darrell Baumgard, Al Wold, John Drews, Hal Dvorak, Alt Bjurquist, Branca and Gene Sack. Post Bulletin / File photo

Darrell Thompson

Thompson, likely the best athlete ever from John Marshall, appreciated Branca as a JM assistant football coach and physical education teacher. He credited Branca with teaching him to cut back as a halfback, starting his runs wide, then slicing back into the middle of the field. Thompson used that style at JM and then as a record-setting halfback at the University of Minnesota before playing for the Green Bay Packers.

Thompson: Lou was ahead of his time in strength training. He knew how to increase strength and explosiveness. He had to read books to find out these things and he also talked to other strength-coach guys about it. He was also one of the first guys to let us play music in the weight room. That was important because without it there was no bounce or juice in there. He loosened things up in there. . .Lou was ahead of his time in that he wasn’t a screamer as a coach. He wasn’t yelling and tearing people down, and that was in a time when doing those things was normal. He was also smart. He was the first coach to recommend that I cut back when I was running the football instead of just running for the pylon (in the corner of the end zone). I tried that and then used it the rest of my life in football.

Bill Branca

Bill is the oldest of the Branca sons. He noted how respected Lou was by kids of all stripes and understood where that came from. He also recalled his humility.

Bill: My dad was pretty quiet, but everything was working for him. He was efficient in what he did and kids respected him. With him, nobody got any preferential treatment and kids in his physical education classes discovered that right away. Kids used to say that my dad didn’t smile until Halloween. But everyone got trained right away. He didn’t go with the 1950s management style. He was ahead of his time. . .My dad didn’t talk about his accomplishments. I didn’t even know he’d played professional baseball until I was a senior in high school.

Steve Branca

Steve recalled his father’s excellence in handball and badminton, two sports that he taught in his JM physical education classes. He dared any of the JM students to beat him. He also recalled his father’s magic with a fungo bat.

Steve: My dad had a deal with kids in his classes that if anyone could beat him in badminton or handball, they would get an automatic “A” in his class. So many people tried and less than five people ever beat him. I’d play him and he’d beat me 15-0. . .(Brother) Bill and I both played catcher. What I remember about my dad and that fungo bat was how smooth he was at infield hitting. And the way he could hit a foul ball to the catcher, it was an amazing thing. He’d pop it straight up and he’d never miss. He’d do it right every time.

NOTE: The Branca family asks that memorials be sent to the Rochester Youth Baseball Association or your favorite charity.