Lourdes AD job remains open; coaches hail the work that had been done by Steve Strickland

June 21 was Steve Strickland’s last day as activities director at Rochester Lourdes.

Strickland resigned from the job he had held for five years.

Nearly two months later, the opening — which is now being advertised as an assistant principal/activities director position — appears unfilled. High school sports are set to begin on Aug.15.

Lourdes administrators did not return calls seeking verification that the job remains open.

It’s left members of the Lourdes coaching staff looking back fondly at what they had in the 54-year-old Strickland, who was regarded as a tremendously hard worker, a community builder and an integral aide for Lourdes coaches.

Mike Kesler is one of a pack of Eagles coaches who had huge respect and appreciation for Strickland.

In his 18th year as the Lourdes head football coach, Kesler is regarded as among the state’s best. Kesler had the same feeling about Strickland.

“Steve was a tremendous activities director,” Kesler said. “His communication with the kids, the relationships he built with local officials and the Minnesota State High School League and our community was fantastic. Plus, he was an extremely hard worker. He put in so much time. But the most important thing about him was that he was all about the kids.”

Jeff True had the same feelings about Strickland’s impact. The Eagles head boys hockey coach, who has coached boys and girls hockey in some capacity at Lourdes for the past 10 years, regarded Strickland as crucial to his program.

After hearing from several other high school hockey coaches around the state about their individual situations, it became even clearer to True what he had in Strickland.

“Steve was arguably our loudest cheerleader at games and the most visible person we had there,” True said. “He also showed up at lots of practices. He was the ultimate advocate for our program and players. And we have a cooperative with Dover-Eyota and Stewartville, and he treated those kids just like they were Lourdes students. All of it made my job a lot easier.”

What True appreciated most about Strickland was his taking on so many responsibilities within his program, short of the actual coaching.

“He allowed me to focus on the thing that I enjoy most and that is working with these kids and their families,” True said. “He’s going to be missed.”

For five years, Strickland considered all of it not just labor, but a labor of love.

In a written statement, he thanked so many connected to Lourdes for the opportunity he was given.

“I want to thank the RCS Community, its families, coaches, teachers and school directors for five fantastic years,” said Strickland, who did not elaborate on the reason for his resignation. “In reality, the RCS Community has been a part of my family for over 20 years. It is an amazing community and I only hope that I helped to improve it or at least preserve its stellar activities for the next generation.

“It is undeniable that I will miss being involved with the games and events and interacting daily with the students. In the years ahead, I will continue to support the students and athletes of this community. My role may be different, but I look forward to what God has in store for me and my family. Go Eagles!”

