Lourdes adds 10 members to Hall of Fame

Lourdes High School held its annual Hall of Fame ceremony last week and 10 members were enshrined.

Among the new Hall members are seven athletes, a coach, a team and a contributor.

The athletes include: Tim Fischer (class of 1970) starred in football, basketball and track and field. As a senior, he was All-State in football, part of a state championship relay team in track and was named the American Legion Male Student of the Year. He went on to play football at Division I Wake Forest and was a member of the 1970 ACC championship team.

Jean (Ohly) Herbert (1974) was a track and field athlete and she was a three-time state entrant in the 880-yard run. She ran cross country and track and field at Division I Southern Illinois University and was an All-American in cross country. She has run in more than 50 marathons and achieved several first-place female finishes.

Tom Jirele, (1979) was a standout runner in cross country and track. He was on the state championship cross country team as a senior in 1978. In track, he placed had third- and second-place finishes in the mile run. He went on run run both track and cross country at Division I Brown University.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sara Atkinson (1994) excelled in cross country, basketball and track. She went to state in cross country, and in track was a three-time team MVP and earned top eight state finishes in a relay four times and was part of a True Team state championship. In basketball, she helped the Eagles win two state titles and one third-place finish. As a senior she was team MVP, All-State and a Miss Basketball finalist. She was named Lourdes Student of the Year in 1994, then played two years of college basketball at Minnesota-Duluth.

Sara (Peterson) Goodman (1999) earned 11 total letters in basketball, volleyball and softball. She was a 1,000-point scorer in basketball. She went on to play Division I basketball at the University of Nebraska Omaha and was a 1,000-point scorer.

Leah (Kodet) Nigon (2003) played soccer and basketball and helped the Eagles win state championships in both sports, including two in basketball. She was the MVP of the basketball team as a junior and received the Francis McGovern Dedicated Athlete Award.

Molly (Noser) Jarrett was a state qualifier in both tennis and golf. In tennis, she placed fourth as an individual as a senior. She helped the Eagles win state titles in both her junior and senior seasons. In golf, she was a three-time team MVP and went to state four times. She had individual state finishes of eighth, 12th, fourth and second.

As a coach, Chris Miller coached at Lourdes from 1981-2019. He coached a number of sports and was a head coach in boys track and field from 1981-1999, girls track and field from 1986, 1992-1999 and girls golf from 2007-2019.

Miller was also the head coach of the team that is being honored. Lourdes' 1994 girls track and field team won the state True Team championship.

Dr. Paul Morgan was honored as a contributor with the Gene Eiden Award. He was a long-time sponsor and backer for Lourdes sports, especially football and basketball. He passed away in 2020.

Guy N. Limbeck is a sports writer for the Post Bulletin. His Local Notebook appears each Tuesday. He can be reached at glimbeck@postbulletin.com .

ADVERTISEMENT