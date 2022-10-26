SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Sports | Prep
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Lourdes advances to state girls tennis final

The Lourdes girls tennis team beat Providence Academy 4-3 in the state semifinals and will now play in the championship at 4 p.m.

Lourdes, Winona Cotter Secton 1A Championship tennis
The Lourdes girls tennis team has advanced to the state Class A final at Reed-Sweatt Tennis Center in Minneapolis.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin file photo
Pat Ruff
By Pat Ruff
October 26, 2022 11:41 AM
MINNEAPOLIS — The Lourdes girls tennis team has played itself into the state championship round.

The Eagles got their Wednesday morning with a tight 4-3 win over Providence Academy in the state semifinals at Reed-Sweatt Tennis Center.

The dual wouldn’t have been as close had Lourdes not dropped a pair of three-set matches in double. The Eagles swept the singles, winning all four of those matches in straight sets. Winners were Ryann Witter, Caroline Daly, Elyse Palen and Erin Witter.

No. 2-ranked Lourdes will play in today’s championship at 4 p.m., taking on the winner between No. 1-ranked Breck and No. 4 Litchfield.

Lourdes 4, Providence Academy 3

Singles: Ryann Witter (L) def. Annika Harberts 6-2, 7-5; Caroline Daly (L) def. Koralyn Horstman 7-5, 6-1 Elyse Palen (L) def. Libby Bruce 6-0, 6-2; Erin Witter (L) def. Grace Arndt 6-3, 6-2. Doubles: Katelyn Clements/Lisey Langhus (P) def. Taylor Seelhammer/Katherine Sieve 6-2, 6-0; Marie Heyda/Delaney Flanigan (P) def. Taylor Elliott/Ellie Liese 6-3, 4-6, 6-1; Leightyn Ferrell/Skylar Bartz (P) def. Sophia Hubbard/Molly Suino 6-0, 2-6, 6-1.

GIRLS TENNISLOURDES HIGH SCHOOLROCHESTER2022-23 FALL MSHSL TOURNAMENTS
Pat has been a Post Bulletin sports reporter since 1994. He covers Rochester John Marshall football, as well as a variety of other southeastern Minnesota football teams. Among my other southeastern Minnesota high school beats are girls basketball, boys and girls tennis, boys and girls track and field, high school and American Legion baseball, volleyball, University of Minnesota sports (on occasion) and the Timberwolves (on occasion). Readers can reach Pat at 507-285-7723 or pruff@postbulletin.com.
