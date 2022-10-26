Lourdes advances to state girls tennis final

MINNEAPOLIS — The Lourdes girls tennis team has played itself into the state championship round.

The Eagles got their Wednesday morning with a tight 4-3 win over Providence Academy in the state semifinals at Reed-Sweatt Tennis Center.

The dual wouldn’t have been as close had Lourdes not dropped a pair of three-set matches in double. The Eagles swept the singles, winning all four of those matches in straight sets. Winners were Ryann Witter, Caroline Daly, Elyse Palen and Erin Witter.

No. 2-ranked Lourdes will play in today’s championship at 4 p.m., taking on the winner between No. 1-ranked Breck and No. 4 Litchfield.

Lourdes 4, Providence Academy 3

Singles: Ryann Witter (L) def. Annika Harberts 6-2, 7-5; Caroline Daly (L) def. Koralyn Horstman 7-5, 6-1 Elyse Palen (L) def. Libby Bruce 6-0, 6-2; Erin Witter (L) def. Grace Arndt 6-3, 6-2. Doubles: Katelyn Clements/Lisey Langhus (P) def. Taylor Seelhammer/Katherine Sieve 6-2, 6-0; Marie Heyda/Delaney Flanigan (P) def. Taylor Elliott/Ellie Liese 6-3, 4-6, 6-1; Leightyn Ferrell/Skylar Bartz (P) def. Sophia Hubbard/Molly Suino 6-0, 2-6, 6-1.

