We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.
SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Thursday, September 29

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Lourdes' basketball star Hopkins picks Gonzaga

Ella Hopkins, a 6-foot-3 senior center at Lourdes, will play for Gonzaga University next year.

Lourdes, Lake City girls basketball
Lourdes’ Ella Hopkins (31) goes up for a shot during a girls basketball game against Lake City on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, at Lourdes High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin file photo
Pat Ruff
By Pat Ruff
September 29, 2022 02:02 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

ROCHESTER — Ella Hopkins is following a family trail.

Hopkins, a 6-foot-3 senior center at Lourdes, announced on Thursday that she will play college basketball next year at Division I Gonzaga University in Spokane, Wash.

It follows a trend in the Hopkins household. Older brother Jaxon goes there now and their parents, Matt and Kari , both graduated from Gonzaga. She also had an aunt go there.

Also Read
Mayo football
Prep
Showdown games in Rochester highlight Week 5 of high school football season
For a second consecutive season, Rochester Mayo and Mankato West enter their Week 5 showdown both 4-0 in impressive fashion, setting up a top-10 matchup at Mayo on Friday. Less than 3 miles away, 3-1 Rochester Lourdes will host top-ranked Cannon Falls in a rematch of a Section 1AAA semifinal from last season.
September 29, 2022 02:30 PM
 · 
By  Alex VandenHouten
090721-CENTURY-MAYO-GIRLS-TENNIS-5509.jpg
Prep
Ruskell, Mayo tennis team set to learn from loss to Minnetonka
No. 1 Minnetonka beat No. 2 Mayo for the second time this season in girls tennis, winning 4-3.
September 28, 2022 08:55 PM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff

"Gonzaga has always been my dream school," said Hopkins, who intends to study medicine. "I'd always heard from my parents about how good a school it is and how high their academics are. I wanted to go to a school that had great academics and I could play basketball."

She seems to have found both at Gonzaga. Its women's basketball program is among the nation's best. The Zags finished 27-7 last season and reached the NCAA Tournament, where they lost in the second round to No 1 seed Louisville.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hopkins is familiar with their program, having followed it the last few years.

"They usually win their West Coast Conference, go to the NCAA Tournament and have a good showing," said Hopkins, who was offered on Sunday as a preferred walk-on with hopes of eventually earning a scholarship.

Hopkins said what drew Gonzaga to her was that she was a center who could score, inside and outside.

"Gonzaga liked my versatility as a player and told me that I have a lot of potential with my height and everything," Hopkins said. "I'm ready to improve. I like to work hard."

Hopkins becomes the second Lourdes girls player in the last two weeks to announce that she'll play basketball in college. Lourdes senior guard/forward Vivica Bretton verbally committed to Winona State University the middle of this month.

Hopkins is the kind of talent that college coaches covet these days. That is, an excellent 3-pointer shooter for her size and also strong and tall enough to take her game down low.

Hopkins averaged 14 points and seven rebounds per game for Lourdes last season, when it finished 21-9 and reached the state tournament.

The Lourdes senior has been working on her game since last season ended. Hopkins said she is concentrating on becoming more consistent and has committed herself to the weight room.

ADVERTISEMENT

She's excited about what's to come next year at Gonzaga. But she also has something she wants to achieve on this Lourdes team, whose season begins in November.

"I'm really excited for this upcoming season," Hopkins said. "I think we have a good chance to get back to state."

Related Topics: GIRLS BASKETBALLLOURDES HIGH SCHOOLROCHESTER
Pat Ruff
By Pat Ruff
Pat has been a Post Bulletin sports reporter since 1994. He covers Rochester John Marshall football, as well as a variety of other southeastern Minnesota football teams. Among my other southeastern Minnesota high school beats are girls basketball, boys and girls tennis, boys and girls track and field, high school and American Legion baseball, volleyball, University of Minnesota sports (on occasion) and the Timberwolves (on occasion). Readers can reach Pat at 507-285-7723 or pruff@postbulletin.com.
What to read next
Lake City's Ryan Heise drives.jpg
Prep
Ryan Heise's game may grow at Upper Iowa, now that he's stopped growing
Ryan Heise, a senior at Lake City, grew 14 inches in the past four years. The 6-9 guard/forward has committed to play Division II men's basketball at Upper Iowa.
September 29, 2022 01:00 PM
 · 
By  Guy N. Limbeck
Grand Meadow vs Lanesboro Football
Prep
'He meant everything to me': Grand Meadow QB Gilbert playing for more than his teammates this fall
For the last 11 years, Cael Gilbert's dad, Troy, was on the sidelines at every Grand Meadow football game. Now, Gilbert is using his senior season to honor the impact his father had on him.
September 29, 2022 11:15 AM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe
JM vs. Mayo football
Prep
High school football polls: Mankato West No. 1, Mayo seventh ahead of Friday's showdown
Rankings based on the votes of media member across the state of Minnesota.
September 28, 2022 09:25 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Swimming Results Scores graphic
Prep
Girls swimming and diving results for Sept. 27, 2022
A scoreboard of girls swimming and diving results.
September 27, 2022 11:32 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports