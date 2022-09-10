Lourdes bounces back, runs through rain and past St. Charles

(This story will be updated later this evening)

ROCHESTER — The rain that drenched Rochester Regional Stadium for much of Friday's Southeast District football game didn't alter the game plan for either team, but it did play a role in Lourdes' 24-7 victory against St. Charles.

The teams combined for five turnovers — four forced by Lourdes' swarming defense — and the victorious Eagles turned those takeaways into 14 points.

On the other side of the ball, the Eagles' all-new offensive line paved the way for 254 rushing yards, including 148 by junior quarterback Adam Sellner. Making his second varsity start under center, the 6-foot-2, 170-pound Sellner showed a great command of the Eagles' option offense.

Sellner's decision-making was on-point, knowing when to keep the ball, when to use head and body fakes, and when to pitch it to the Eagles' talented group of backs, including freshman Caleb Akinbolu, who ran for 93 yards and his first varsity touchdown.

ADVERTISEMENT

St. Charles countered with its own effective run game, as Tytan Small accumulated 101 rushing yards on 25 carries, and Chace Kobs added 74 yards on 18 attempts.

Small scored the Saints' lone touchdown on a 1-yard plunge, stretching the ball across the goal line with 8:54 to go in the second quarter, just before a swarm of Lourdes defenders pulled him down.

St. Charles running back Tytan Small (3) stretches the ball across the goal line for a second-quarter touchdown during a Southeast District high school football game against Lourdes at Rochester Regional Stadium on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. Daniel Borgeson / contributed

The Eagles answered late in the first half when Sellner broke loose for a 46-yard scoring run. That made it 7-7 at halftime.

After a 37-yard kickoff return by Hudson Fix to open the second half, Lourdes used a six-play, 49-yard drive to take the lead for good when Eli Haight powered in from 1 yard out.

Akinbolu broke through on a 43-yard scoring run to open the fourth quarter, then Aidan Jahns booted a 22-yard field goal with 1:45 to play to cap the scoring.

Kevin Adeng-Kur led the Lourdes defense, recording an interception and a fumble recovery.

Lourdes improved to 1-1 overall after a season-opening loss at Chatfield. St. Charles dropped to 1-1. Lourdes finished with 266 total yards, to 200 for the Saints.

LOURDES 24, ST. CHARLES 7

ADVERTISEMENT

St. Charles 0-7-0-0 — 7

Lourdes 0-7-7-10 — 24

Second Quarter

STC — Tytan Small 1 run (Michael Howard kick) 8:54.

LRDS — Adam Sellner 46 run (Aidan Jahns kick) 2:12.

Third Quarter

LRDS — Eli Haight 1 run (Jahns kick) 9:25.

Fourth Quarter

ADVERTISEMENT

LRDS — Caleb Akinbolu 43 run (Jahns kick) 11:11.

LRDS — Jahns 22 FG. 1:45

TEAM TOTALS

STC — LRDS

First Downs 15 — 11

Total Net Yards 200 — 266

Rushes-Yards 49-200 — 34-254

Passing Yards 0 — 12

Comp.-att.-int. 0-10-2 — 1-6-0

Penalties-Yards 1-5 — 4-25

Punts-avg. 2-31.5 — 2-43.5

Time of poss. 28:02 — 19:31

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

Rushing

STC — Tytan Small 25-101, 1 TD; Chace Kobs 18-74; Sawyer Wendt 4-15; Owen Maloney 2-10. LRDS — Adam Sellner 14-148, 1 TD; Caleb Akinbolu 16-93, 1 TD; Eli Haight 3-8, 1 TD; Hudson Fix 1-5.

Passing

STC — Owen Maloney 0 comp.-9 att.-2 int., 0 yards; Brock Decker 0-1-0, 0. LRDS — Adam Sellner 1-6-0, 12 yards.

Receiving

STC — none. LRDS — Hudson Fix 1-12.