Lourdes boys repeat as Section 1A soccer champions
Top-seeded Lourdes defeated No. 2 Winona Cotter 2-1 in the Section 1A boys soccer title game on Tuesday.
EYOTA — The expectations were a little higher this season, and the Lourdes boys soccer team delivered, once again.
Last fall Eagles entered Section 1A play with a losing record and managed to roll through for a championship and a state berth. With a more experienced and veteran team in 2022, the top-seeded Eagles had a bit more of a target on their backs.
But Lourdes found a way to repeat as it knocked off previously unbeaten and second-seed Winona Cotter 2-1 in the section title game.
Peyton Loeslie scored for Lourdes with 4:53 left in half to give Lourdes the lead. Joey Lonzo collected his 18th assist of the season on the goal.
Charlie Young scored with 34:03 to play, on an assist from Blake Moynagh, as Lourdes extended the lead to 2-0.
Lourdes was able to shut down the high-scoring duo of Roberto Perez-Ordaz, a transfer student from Spain, and Carson Roeder. The pair had combined for 44 goals and 31 assists this season, but they were held without a goal Tuesday.
Cotter's lone goal was by Elliot Fitzgerald with 15:36 left to cut Lourdes lead to 2-1.
Lourdes (13-3-3) controlled play much of the game and finished with 22 shots while Cotter (17-1) had just four.
The Eagles will play in the state quarterfinals next week.
Lourdes 2, Winona Cotter 1
Winona Cotter#0#1#—#1
Lourdes#1#1#—#2
Winona Cotter: Elliot Fitzgerald 1 goal. Goalie: Jonathan Going 14 saves.
Lourdes: Joey Lonzo 1 assist; Peyton Loeslie 1 goal; Charlie Young 1 goal; Blake Moynagh 1 assist. Goalie: Glason Owens 4 saves.
