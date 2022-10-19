We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.
Sports | Prep
|
News reporting
News reporting
News reporting

Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Lourdes boys repeat as Section 1A soccer champions

Top-seeded Lourdes defeated No. 2 Winona Cotter 2-1 in the Section 1A boys soccer title game on Tuesday.

Lourdes senior captains.jpg
Lourdes senior captains Joey Lonzo, left, and McKaid Schotzko dislplay the Section 1A championship trophy after the Eagles repeated as boys soccer champions by beating Winona Cotter 2-1 on Tuesday, Oct.18, 2022, in Eyota.
Guy N. LImbeck / Post Bulletin
Guy N. Limbeck
By Guy N. Limbeck
October 18, 2022 10:27 PM
This article will be updated later tonight with additional information and quotes.

EYOTA — The expectations were a little higher this season, and the Lourdes boys soccer team delivered, once again.

Last fall Eagles entered Section 1A play with a losing record and managed to roll through for a championship and a state berth. With a more experienced and veteran team in 2022, the top-seeded Eagles had a bit more of a target on their backs.

But Lourdes found a way to repeat as it knocked off previously unbeaten and second-seed Winona Cotter 2-1 in the section title game.

Peyton Loeslie scored for Lourdes with 4:53 left in half to give Lourdes the lead. Joey Lonzo collected his 18th assist of the season on the goal.

ADVERTISEMENT

Charlie Young scored with 34:03 to play, on an assist from Blake Moynagh, as Lourdes extended the lead to 2-0.

Lourdes was able to shut down the high-scoring duo of Roberto Perez-Ordaz, a transfer student from Spain, and Carson Roeder. The pair had combined for 44 goals and 31 assists this season, but they were held without a goal Tuesday.

Cotter's lone goal was by Elliot Fitzgerald with 15:36 left to cut Lourdes lead to 2-1.

Lourdes (13-3-3) controlled play much of the game and finished with 22 shots while Cotter (17-1) had just four.

The Eagles will play in the state quarterfinals next week.

Lourdes 2, Winona Cotter 1
Winona Cotter#0#1#—#1
Lourdes#1#1#—#2
Winona Cotter: Elliot Fitzgerald 1 goal. Goalie: Jonathan Going 14 saves.
Lourdes: Joey Lonzo 1 assist; Peyton Loeslie 1 goal; Charlie Young 1 goal; Blake Moynagh 1 assist. Goalie: Glason Owens 4 saves.

Guy N. Limbeck is a Rochester native who has been working at a daily newspaper since 1981. He has worked at the Post Bulletin since 1999. Readers can reach Guy at 507-285-7724 or glimbeck@postbulletin.com.
