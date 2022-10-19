Lourdes boys repeat as Section 1A soccer champions

This article will be updated later tonight with additional information and quotes.

EYOTA — The expectations were a little higher this season, and the Lourdes boys soccer team delivered, once again.

Last fall Eagles entered Section 1A play with a losing record and managed to roll through for a championship and a state berth. With a more experienced and veteran team in 2022, the top-seeded Eagles had a bit more of a target on their backs.

But Lourdes found a way to repeat as it knocked off previously unbeaten and second-seed Winona Cotter 2-1 in the section title game.

Peyton Loeslie scored for Lourdes with 4:53 left in half to give Lourdes the lead. Joey Lonzo collected his 18th assist of the season on the goal.

Charlie Young scored with 34:03 to play, on an assist from Blake Moynagh, as Lourdes extended the lead to 2-0.

Lourdes was able to shut down the high-scoring duo of Roberto Perez-Ordaz, a transfer student from Spain, and Carson Roeder. The pair had combined for 44 goals and 31 assists this season, but they were held without a goal Tuesday.

Cotter's lone goal was by Elliot Fitzgerald with 15:36 left to cut Lourdes lead to 2-1.

Lourdes (13-3-3) controlled play much of the game and finished with 22 shots while Cotter (17-1) had just four.

The Eagles will play in the state quarterfinals next week.

Lourdes 2, Winona Cotter 1

Winona Cotter#0#1#—#1

Lourdes#1#1#—#2

Winona Cotter: Elliot Fitzgerald 1 goal. Goalie: Jonathan Going 14 saves.

Lourdes: Joey Lonzo 1 assist; Peyton Loeslie 1 goal; Charlie Young 1 goal; Blake Moynagh 1 assist. Goalie: Glason Owens 4 saves.

Lourdes defeats Winona Cotter 2-1 to repeat as Section 1A boys soccer champions. pic.twitter.com/9DnGPNrorT — Guy N. Limbeck (@PBglimbeck) October 19, 2022