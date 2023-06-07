99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Sports Prep

Lourdes boys tennis team will play for a state title

No. 3-ranked Lourdes edged No. 4 Rock Ridge 4-3 in the Class A state boys tennis semifinals on Wednesday morning.

Schaeffer Academy, Lourdes Section 1A boys tennis finals
Lourdes' Marjan Veldic volleys the ball during the Section 1A boys tennis finals on May 23, 2023, at the Rochester Athletic Club in Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
By Staff reports
Today at 11:08 AM

MINNEAPOLIS — Lourdes has gone from a .500 team entering the state Class A boys tennis tournament to having landed in the state championship.

The Eagles earned that berth on Wednesday morning, using wins at the top two singles and doubles spots to beat No. 4-ranked Rock Ridge (Virginia) 4-3 in the semifinals at Reed-Sweatt Family Tennis Center.

The win upped Lourdes to 12-10 overall. The Eagles, ranked third in the state, will play No. 1-ranked and state defending champion St. Paul Academy in today’s 4 p.m. championship. SPA beat Foley 7-0 in its semifinal.

Lourdes' star Marjan Veldic won 6-1, 6-0 at No. 1 singles and Evan Ritter 6-2, 6-2 at No. 2. In doubles, the Eagles got a 6-3, 6-2 win at the No. 1 spot from Jack Fitzgerald and Ethan Hubbard, and a 6-0, 6-0 win at No. 2 from Charlie Young and Joe Palen.

The Eagles last won a state Class A tennis championship in 2018 which is also the last time they played for a title.

Lourdes 4, Rock Ridge 3
Singles: Marjan Veldic (L) def. Jared Delich 6-1, 6-0; Evan Ritter (L) def. Jake Bradach 6-2, 6-2; Kasey Lamp (RR) def. Easton Ackley 6-1, 6-1; Will Peterson (RR) def. Andy Fink 6-4, 6-2. Doubles: Jack Fitzgerald/Ethan Hubbard (L) def. Grady Dimberio/Peyton Bialke 6-3, 6-2; Charlie Young/Joe Palen (L) def. Ryan Manninen/Rory Cope/Robinson 6-0, 6-0; Tyler Callister/AJ Roen (RR) def. Noah Doherty/Max Orth 6-4, 7-5.

By Staff reports
