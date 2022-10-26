SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Lourdes boys unable to capitalize on plethora of chances, fall 1-0 in Class A state quarters

The No. 3 seeded Eagles held a 19-3 advantage in shots on goal and controlled play throughout, but unseeded Legacy Christian Academy scored with under 7 minutes left to pull off the upset.

2E5A0599.JPG
Lourdes senior McKaid Schotzko dribbles the ball away from a pair of Legacy Christian Academy players during a Class A state quarterfinal on Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022 at Eden Prairie High School.
Alex VandenHouten / Post Bulletin
Alex VandenHouten
By Alex VandenHouten
October 25, 2022 08:22 PM
EDEN PRAIRIE — For the Lourdes boys soccer team, this one will hurt for a while.

The Eagles dominated 78 of 80 minutes Tuesday night's Class A state quarterfinal in every facet.

But in the end, all unseeded Legacy Christian Academy needed was those two minutes as the Eagles just simply could not find the back of the net, despite a plethora of chances.

It allowed the Lions to hang around and they took advantage, scoring a late second half goal to knock off Lourdes 1-0 in a Class A state quarterfinal on Tuesday night at Eden Prairie High School.

Lourdes' season ends at 13-4-3, while the Lions are 17-1-1 and will now play in the Class A semifinals on Tuesday.

"It stings and it's going to sting for a while," Lourdes coach Sean Kane said.

Possession, offensive chances, shots on goal, you name it and the Eagles owned it.

Some of that responsibility falls to center defensive midfielder/center back McKaid Schotzko.

It seemed the Mr. Soccer finalist in Class A cloned himself as it was the only explanation for the senior captain to be able to get to what felt like every ball in the middle and defensive third.

He was extraordinary in what turned out to be his final game in a Lourdes uniform.

"He's such a monster," Kane said. "He controls the play defensively, offensively that other teams need to account for him. It's so rare as a defense as a coach to have to game plan for the other team's centerback."

He and Tziyon Morris were great in the middle of the Lourdes defense, erasing anything that seemingly came past the 50-yard line.

It allowed midfielders Sam Theobald and Charles Young to play up a little more, giving support for the likes of forwards Joey Lonzo and Peyton Loeslie to put tremendous amount of stress on the LCA defense that was doing its best to pack it in.

It felt like it was only a matter of time until the Lourdes punched one through.

But it just never came.

The Eagles hit the crossbar twice in the first half alone.

That unluckiness continued into the second half.

Lonzo appeared to be in prime position to give the Eagles the lead, breaking through the defense before finding himself all alone with the ball inside the left of the box.

It was just him and the keeper, but Lonzo's foot appeared to smack the ground before connecting on the shot. The ball rolled harmlessly to the keeper to keep it scoreless midway through the second half. It was a trend for the Eagles, who finished with over 30 shots with 19 being on goal compared to just three for the Lions.

"It just hurts," Kane said. "How you dominate the game. Our offense was moving the ball and we just couldn't finish it off. ... We had so many chances but not only do you have to be the better team at this time of year, but you have to be lucky. We just didn't have any luck tonight."

Lourdes boys soccer
Lourdes Jack Broadbent heads the ball during the first half of the Class A state quarterfinal on Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022 at Eden Prairie High School.
Alex VandenHouten / Post Bulletin

Each empty chance from the Eagles further fueled the confidence of Legacy Christian.

Soon for the first time all game, the Lions were making passes in the Lourdes defensive end. Then the Eagles were caught asleep just for a split second, but it was enough, as a great run by Brason Orrey was followed by an even better touch to split a pair of Lourdes defenders to make it just him and keeper Glason Owens.

Orrey's shot froze Owens, just going off the inside of the right post before launching in for the game-winner with 6:19 left.

Lourdes nearly had the equalizer a minute later when Lonzo fed Schotzko, who was all alone inside of 15 feet of the goal. But LCA keeper Alex Christian made a diving stop to his right. He was solid all night for the Lions, making 19 saves.

That would be the last great chance for the Eagles. When the final whistle blew, it was a shock. Lourdes deserved a better fate, but that's playoff soccer.

"When you're the better team, you have to score right away and not let somebody hang around," Kane said. "The longer you do that, the more dangerous a team becomes. That's what we saw tonight. If we the first of the two that hit the crossbar go in, it's probably a 4-0 game. But that's just the way it is. That happens."

