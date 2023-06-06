Lourdes breezes into state boys tennis semifinals

MINNEAPOLIS — The quarterfinal round of the Class A state boys tennis tournament proved little problem for Lourdes on Tuesday.

The Eagles, ranked third in the state, blasted No. 8 Thief River Falls 6-1 at Reed-Sweatt Family Tennis Center.

The win lands Lourdes (11-10) in Wednesday’s 8 a.m. state semifinals where it will play the winner between No. 4 Rock Ridge (Virginia) and No. 7 St. Peter. The semifinal winners play in Wednesday’s 4 p.m. state championship. The semifinals losers play at 2 p.m. for third place.

Lourdes had a couple of challenging matches against Thief River Falls and also lost at No. 3 singles. But the Eagles swept the doubles and won three of the four singles matches. All of the wins came in straight sets except for one and one tie breaker.

In the opposite bracket of Lourdes is clear tournament favorite St. Paul Academy.

Lourdes, which graduated six crucial seniors last year, finished third at state in 2022 when it ended 15-6.

Lourdes 6, Thief River Falls 1

Singles: Marjan Veldic (L) def. Reece Janisch 6-1, 6-0; Evan Ritter (L) def. Jett Cornelius 6-4, 6-4; Spencer Hempel (TRF) def. Easton Ackley 6-4, 6-1; Andy Fink (L) def. Andy Dagg 2-6, 6-2, 10-7. Doubles: Jack Fitzgerald/Ethan Hubbard (L) def. Rhett Janisch/JJ Cornelius 6-2, 6-1; Charlie Young/Joe Palen (L) def. Geran Gonsorowski/Lucas Rantanen 7-6 (7-4), 6-3; Noah Doherty/Max Orth (L) def. Kaleb Funk/Ike Olson 6-2, 6-3.

