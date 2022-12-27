Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports | Prep
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Lourdes center Ella Hopkins has progressed to excellence

Lourdes 6-foot-3 senior center Ella Hopkins is in her fourth season with the Eagles basketball team's varsity. She's gotten better every year.

Lourdes, Lake City Section 1AA Championship girls basketball
Lourdes' Ella Hopkins (31) goes up for a shot while defended by Lake City's Hailey Reckmann (15) during a Section 1AA championship girls basketball game on March 10, 2022, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin file photo
Pat Ruff
By Pat Ruff
December 27, 2022 11:00 AM
ROCHESTER — The way Ella Hopkins sees it, teams had best just pick their poison.

Hopkins is on a Lourdes girls basketball team that includes three college-bound players — seniors Vivica Bretton, Emily Bowron and herself.

“Teams can shut down one or two of us, but they can’t stop all three,” Hopkins said of an Eagles team that rolls into the two-day Rotary Holiday Classic with a 6-1 record. Lourdes plays Totino-Grace at 3 p.m. Thursday at Mayo Civic Auditorium, then Farmington at 11:30 a.m. Friday at Mayo Civic Arena.

As good as Bretton and Bowron are, Hopkins is the most “poisonous” one of all.

The strong and versatile 6-foot-3 center is averaging 19 points, 7 rebounds and 2 assists per game. She’s done that while shooting 50% from the field and 89% from the free-throw line.

Besides being a handful to cover down low, Hopkins can also step out and hit 3-pointers.

And that is still not all when it comes to Hopkins, who will take her basketball act to Division I Gonzaga University next season.

“Ella can read the floor really well; she’s a great passer,” said Bretton, a 5-10 forward, while Bowron is the team’s speedy and sweet-shooting point guard. “Plus, her ball handling has gotten a lot better. She has really become reliable there.”

Lourdes first-year head coach Todd Greguson has been struck by something else when it comes to Hopkins. A star student, Hopkins has used an IQ that is just as high on the basketball floor to guide the handful of Lourdes players who are sophomores or younger.

Hopkins has taken them under her wing and shown them the way. She only does that after first lapping up all of the coaches’ directions. Then she helps the new players apply them.

If Greguson could offer her some coach’s salary, he’d likely be tempted. She’s been that valuable as an instructor.

“Ella is a really good leader,” Greguson said. “I am really fortunate in that I have four really good senior leaders — Ella, Vivica, Emily and Grace (Skinner). We have a really good line of communication. Ella will be vocal; she’s not shy. When a younger player is playing against her, she’ll help correct her, showing her that it is not done this way, it’s done that way. It’s really like having another coach on the floor, and in some ways, even better.”

“Better” would also describe Hopkins’ game through the years — even better this year than last year, and better last year than the year before that.

She’s seen to making that happen. She is in the gym — a lot. And she is in the weight room — a lot.

The “process,” as improving in a sport is often referred, has been embraced by Hopkins. Her first Lourdes varsity playing time came as a freshman. Back then, it was her height that jumped out. A year later, it was her 3-point shooting that was enticing. Last year came more of a mix of playing down low and stretching to the outside.

Those developments all came after significant offseason work on her game, with Hopkins attacking her weaknesses.

Leading up to this season, her primary work came on re-establishing and bolstering her inside presence.

Hopkins came to understand that opponents were overplaying her pivots and drop steps to the left as she received the ball with her back to the basket, a natural move for a right-handed player such as her. She came to understand it partly as she listened to opposing coaches yelling instructions to those defending her.

“I’d hear them yell, ‘Don’t let her go over her left shoulder, make her move (to the) right!’ ” Hopkins said. “So I worked on that over this offseason. Now, I can go either direction. And I’ve really worked on my drop step.”

Having things to work on might be her favorite part of basketball. She’s more than willing to put in the time.

“I appreciate that there are always more ways to develop your game,” Hopkins said. “I’m never going to be satisfied. I also enjoy the adrenaline rush of playing in games and playing them with my friends. Some of us, we’ve been playing together since the third grade.”

Pat has been a Post Bulletin sports reporter since 1994. He covers Rochester John Marshall football, as well as a variety of other southeastern Minnesota football teams. Among my other southeastern Minnesota high school beats are girls basketball, boys and girls tennis, boys and girls track and field, high school and American Legion baseball, volleyball, University of Minnesota sports (on occasion) and the Timberwolves (on occasion). Readers can reach Pat at 507-285-7723 or pruff@postbulletin.com.
