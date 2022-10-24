Lourdes coaching legend Myron Glass has died at 78

ROCHESTER — Myron Glass, the most winning coach ever at Rochester Lourdes and the second most winning coach in the history of Minnesota girls basketball, has died.

Glass was 78. He was found dead in his home on Saturday. The cause of death is not yet known, though his younger brother, Rich, was led to believe it was a cardiac event.

In Glass’ 31 years as Lourdes' girls basketball coach, a span that ended with his retirement in 2014, the Minneapolis native finished with a record of 719-143. That included winning all eight of the state championship games it reached and advancing to the state tournament 15 times, both Minnesota records when he retired.

Glass was inducted into the Minnesota High School Basketball Hall of Fame in 2018, as well as countless other halls of fame through the years.

It was Glass who helped get girls sports off the ground at Lourdes. In an interview done with the Post Bulletin in March of 2018, Glass noted that a number of Lourdes girls entered his classroom one day in 1970, incredulous that they weren’t being offered organized sports.

“They asked me why they can’t have sports," said Glass, a longtime math teacher at Lourdes. "So I told them, ‘Let’s have a track team.’ The next day, I had 70 of them show up for (practice)."

Girls basketball was born at Lourdes one year later, led by original coach Dick Sherman.

Former longtime Lourdes Activities Director Marv Peters says that Glass' pioneering of girls sports is his greatest legacy.

"What sticks out most to me is how much Myron did for girls athletics in the state, with him and Dick Sherman doing what they did," Peters said. "I was a fledgling athletic director at the time and those guys came to me wanting to put together a girls basketball team. That was even before the Minnesota State High School League had it as a sport. (Glass and Sherman) wanted uniforms and gym time for their girls team. All of that was earlier than the public schools were doing it."

After Sherman led Lourdes to a string of success, and then Jo Beber did the same after him, Glass took over as the Eagles' girls basketball head coach in 1983. It was the start of a legendary career.

Glass' brother Rich, who still lives in the Twin Cities, wore out a path between there and Rochester for all of Myron's years as Lourdes girls basketball coach.

He marveled at his brother's approach. Despite having never played organized basketball, cut from the team as a seventh grader, Myron had a passion for the game. As a teacher at Lourdes, he coupled his basketball love with his passion for working with kids.

That, along with his astute nature and ability to work tirelessly at his coaching craft and with his players, created one of Minnesota's greatest high school coaches ever, in any sport.

"His commitment to the kids was undeniable," said Rich, who watched Myron work deep into so many nights devising game plans, typing them up and then handing them to each of his players the following day. "The other thing is, as I would come down to so many of his games and we would go out for a burger afterward, was that he never had a negative thing to say about any child or how they performed. I often thought about that and marveled at it. What a tribute that is to him."

Anne (Breland) Webbles, a former star player at Lourdes who graduated in 2006 and played on state title teams in 2003 and 2005, was crushed by the news of Glass' passing.

"My heart sunk when I received a text from a good friend saying Myron passed away," Webbles said. "But it was amazing to listen to others commend him and to hear how Myron was a mentor and friend to so many. It's a huge loss for our Lourdes family. He was a dedicated coach and teacher for many years. He touched countless students and athletes, and I am so lucky to have had him as a coach. His mark on girls basketball in Minnesota will live on forever. He is a legend, and it is truly the end of an era."

Girls basketball wasn't the only sport that Glass coached long-term at Lourdes. He directed the boys and girls cross country teams at Lourdes for 41 seasons and led the Eagles boys to four state titles and the girls to two. He also had stints as a sub-varsity coach in boys basketball and football.

Glass leaves behind two brothers and a sister.