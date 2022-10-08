Lourdes comes up big again in beating No. 7 P-E-M

ELGIN — It had been quite a two weeks for the Lourdes football team.

Now, make it quite a three weeks for the Eagles, with them churning out three straight impressive wins.

The latest came Friday night against No. 7-ranked Plainview-Elgin-Millville, the fifth-ranked Eagles prevailing 27-8.

Lourdes bounced back to beat La Crescent-Hokah two weeks ago, then downed then No. 1-ranked Cannon Falls last week.

"It's been an emotional few weeks, including beating the top team in the state last week," Lourdes coach Mike Kesler said. "Then, to come over here (Elgin) and play a great team on its homecoming was quite a challenge."

The 5-1 Eagles proved they were more than up to it. It was Aidan Jahns who got Lourdes started, picking off a Kyler Lamb pass about 5 minutes into the contest and taking it in for a touchdown.

"Jahns made a great play," Kesler said. "The best part about it was he made some people miss (on the way to the end zone)."

Lourdes played excellent defense throughout the game and held Lamb to just 4-for-15 passing for 29 yards. P-E-M, led by Lamb's 75 yards rushing, finished with 152 yards on the ground.

Lourdes running back Eli Haight powers in for a short touchdown run on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, against Plainview-Elgin-Millville in Elgin. Contributed / Dan Borgeson

Kesler lauded his defensive line for much of that stingy play. He says that position group has been great all season.

"To hold them to just eight points, I'm really happy about that," Kesler said. "Our defensive line continues to be the strength of our football team. That entire group has been really good."

After struggling some offensively in the first half, Lourdes was much better after that. The Eagles finished the game with 144 yards rushing and 55 passing, the latter by quarterback Adam Sellner. Sellner tried just four passes, completing two of them. That included a 33-yard TD pass to Parker Dunham in the third quarter.

The Bulldogs' lone touchdown came in the second quarter on an Aaron Martinez 4-yard run.

P-E-M coach Kevin Lamb came away impressed by Lourdes.

"They are the real deal," he said. "It was a really physical battled and I thought we played one of the better games we have this year. But give credit to Lourdes. Their defense is big and fast. And on offense, they made some critical conversions on third down."

Lamb also noted how difficult it was to play from behind after giving up that early interception and score.

"That put us in a hole," he said. "And playing that way against Lourdes' defense is tough."

P-E-M slipped to 4-2 with the loss. Its only other setback had come against Cannon Falls in Week 2 of the season.

Lourdes 27, Plainview-Elgin-Millville 8

Lourdes 7-7-6-7 — 27

Plainview-Elgin-Millville — 0-8-0-0 — 8

First Quarter

Lourdes — Aidan Jahns pass interceptions (Jahns kick), 7:20.

Second Quarter

Lourdes — Eli Haight 4 run (Jahns kick), 10:30.

PEM — Aaron Martinez 4 run (Kaiden Peters pass from Kyler Lamb), 1:57.

Third Quarter

Lourdes — Parker Dunham 33 pass from Adam Sellner (run failed), 6:42.

Fourth Quarter

Lourdes — Sellner 8 run (Jahns kick), 5:59.

TEAM TOTALS

LRDS — PEM

First downs 14 — 11

Total net yards 199 — 181

Rushes-yards 144 — 152

Passing yards 55 — 29

Comp.-att.-int. 2-4-0 — 4-15-1

Penalties-yds. 3-20 — 2-20

Fumbles-lost 1-0 — 0-0

Punts-avg. 2-30.5 — 2-37.5

Time of poss. 21:55 — 25:22

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

Rushing

Lourdes: Caleb Akinbolu 16-50, Adam Sellner 12-45, Aidan Jahns 1-0, Eli Haight 10-49. PEM: Kyler Lamb 11-75, Aaron Martinez 15-63, Kaiden Peters 2-13, Brady Herber 3-2.

Passing

Lourdes: Sellner 2 completions, 4 attempts, 0 interceptions, 1 touchdown, for 55 yards. PEM: Kyler Lamb 4-15-1-0, for 29 yards.

Receiving

Lourdes: Parker Dunham 1-33, Akinbolu 1-22. PEM: Herber 2-16, Peters 2-13.

