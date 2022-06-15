SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
Lourdes falls in Class AA state semifinals

No. 5 seed Lourdes suffered a 7-2 setback to top-seeded Fairmont in the Class AA baseball state semifinals on Wednesday.

Lourdes coach Dave Jenson.jpg
Lourdes coach Dave Jenson gestures to his team that there are two outs in the seventh inning during the Class AA baseball state semifinal game on Wednesday, June 15, 2022 in St. Cloud. Brendan Davick is the Lourdes runner at third. The Eagles lost to Fairmont 7-2.
Guy N. Limbeck / Post Bulletin
Guy N. Limbeck
By Guy N. Limbeck
June 15, 2022 02:20 PM
This article will be updated later today with additional information and quotes.

ST. CLOUD — The Lourdes baseball team fell short in its quest for a Class AA baseball state championship.

The fifth-seeded Eagles had a slow start and suffered a 7-2 loss to No. 1 seed Fairmont in the state semifinals on Wednesday.

Fairmont scored two runs in both the first and second innings to take a 4-0 lead and the Eagles could not recover. Lourdes made two infield errors in the top of the first to lead to a pair of unearned runs against starter Carson Wenszell.

“It just wasn’t our day as far as that game is concerned,” Lourdes coach Dave Jenson said.

“I think the most frustrating thing is we just didn’t play our best,” the coach added. “Two runs in the top of the first when our pitcher was making great pitches and our defense let us down a little bit. Those are things that happen, you’re trying to fight the nerves.”

Fairmont's Eli Anderson tossed a six-hitter for the victory and the left-handed hitter also went 3-for-4 with two triples, an RBI and two runs scored.

Senior center fielder Sam Stanley had half of Lourdes' hits as he went 3-for-4. Brendan Davick, a senior first baseman, was 1-for-2 and drove in both runs for the Eagles with a two-run single the fourth, which cut Fairmont's lead to 6-2.

“It’s hard to start the game off that way with the errors like that,” Stanley said. “You have to fight your way back and we couldn’t do it. They’re a great team and hit all the way up and down their lineup.”

Lourdes (19-5) was set to play for third place later on Wednesday in St. Cloud.

Fairmont (26-3) will play for the Class AA state title at 1 p.m. Friday at Target Field.

Lourdes boxscore: https://www.mshsl.org/sites/default/files/2022-06/2022%20AA%20BaB%20SF%20Fairmont%20Rochester%20Lourdes.pdf

Guy N. Limbeck
By Guy N. Limbeck
Guy N. Limbeck is a Rochester native who has been working at a daily newspaper since 1981. He has worked at the Post Bulletin since 1999. Readers can reach Guy at 507-285-7724 or glimbeck@postbulletin.com.
