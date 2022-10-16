Lourdes flexes muscle, starts fast to advance to Section 1A championship with win over SCLA

ROCHESTER — It was no secret that the Lourdes boys soccer team had its sights on another state tournament appearance.

In fact, before the season began it was talked about as an expectation for this talented group.

That's what made the way the Eagles opened up the Section 1A postseason so frustrating as they were scoreless in the opening 40 minutes against No. 9 Schaeffer Academy. Lourdes eventually scored five goals in the second half, but it was not a performance it was looking to replicate.

"We talked about starting better all week," Lourdes coach Sean Kane said. "It took us 40 minutes to get going against Schaeffer. We knew it was super imperative and coming out fast was the key."

The top-seeded Eagles did just that, scoring a pair of goals in the first 10 minutes en route to a 4-1 win over St. Charles/Lewiston-Altura in a Section 1A semifinal Saturday night at RCTC Stadium.

Lourdes (12-3-3) will now play No. 2 and 17-0 Winona Cotter, which beat La Crescent-Hokah 2-1 in Saturday's other semifinal, for the right to go to state at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Dover-Eyota High School.

The Eagles will hope to get off to an impressive start on Tuesday like they did Saturday.

They set the tone from the start, delivering instant pressure on the SCLA defense. It resulted in a pair of goals in the opening 10 minutes with Joey Lonzo breaking through in the sixth minute, before Sam Theobald finished off a lovely cross from Charlie Young less than four minutes later.

Theobald and Young were a part of a group of midfielders that truly controlled the game. They, along with the likes of Jack Broadbent and Luca Dueer, dictated pace and seemingly always made the right read. The ball never stuck either. Quick passes and confident runs made the jobs of the Eagles goalscorers, like Lonzo, much easier.

"I love (Sam and Charlie) both so much," Lonzo said. "Their hustle pretty much carries the whole midfield. It creates so much offense with their pace and speed of play."

Young added his second assist right before the half on another stellar cross, this time connecting with Peyton Loeslie, who just got enough of it to beat the keeper and make it a 3-0 halftime lead.

The Eagles would add a fourth just 3 minutes into the second half when Lonzo netted his second of the game for a 4-0 lead.

SCLA (10-6-2) was kept in the game because of stellar play from goalkeeper Marcus Rinard. The sophomore was crediting with making 21 saves, displaying good hands and instincts along the way.

The Saints goal came courtesy of Mason Apse about midway through the second half. But they just couldn't get anything consistently going — most of that is because of the Eagles.

"When we can move the ball and we do two, three touches and move the ball as quick as we can, it's really for other teams to get into a rhythm," Kane said. "Just because we keep the ball and we move it fast that we tire the other team out."

Next up now for Lourdes is the Section 1A championship against a Winona Cotter team that averages close six goals per game. It should be a good one even if temperatures are calling for the upper 20's. After all, that's playoff weather.

"We are pretty familiar with them even if we haven't played them," Kane said. "We kind of know what they're going to have. They have a couple of really good players. It should be fun."

Lourdes 4, St. Charles-Lewiston-Altura 1

St. Charles-Lewiston-Altura#0#1#—#1

Lourdes#3#1#—#4

St. Charles-Lewiston-Altura: Mason Apse 1 goal; Jonas Barclay 1 assist. Goalie: Marcus Rinard 21 saves.

Lourdes: Joey Lonzo 2 goals; Sam Theobald 1 goal, 1 assist; Charlie Young 2 assists; Peyton Loeslie 1 goal; McKaid Schotzko 1 assist.