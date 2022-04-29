SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE Get 1 month for just 99¢
Read Today's Paper Friday, April 29
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE Get 1 month for just 99¢

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep

Lourdes girls basketball program has its coach, Todd Greguson

Todd Greguson has been around Lourdes basketball for 20 years. Now he is in charge of directing the Eagles girls.

Lourdes Eagles logo.jpg
Rochester Lourdes Eagles
Pat Ruff
By Pat Ruff
April 29, 2022 05:30 PM
Share

Lourdes has turned to a familiar face as its next girls basketball coach.

Todd Greguson, who has coached Lourdes-affiliated basketball teams at some level for the last 20 years, will be directing the Eagles in 2022-23 it was announced Friday.

Greguson succeeds Aaron Berg. Berg had taken over for Mark Kellen in early February after Kellen stepped down two-third into the season. Berg was Lourdes’ girls coach for seven years before retiring following the 2020-21 season.

“I’m honored and thrilled to serve in this role at Lourdes High School,” Greguson said in a press release. “Our family’s experience as part of the RCS Community has been priceless, and I’m grateful for the opportunity at Lourdes to combine my passion for coaching with this solid and promising girls basketball program. I’ve watched these players for several years now. It will be an exciting privilege and rewarding challenge for me to work with these girls and help them grow as individuals and athletes.”

Lourdes has been historically excellent in girls basketball. That includes reaching the state tournament two of the last three seasons.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Eagles finished 21-9 this past season. They won 11 straight games heading into the state tournament, including beating Lake City 62-57 in the Section 1AA championship. Lourdes dropped both its state tourney games, 57-41 to Albany and 56-54 to Montevideo.

Though the Eagles lose star point guard CJ Adamson to graduation, they return starters Ella Hopkins, Vivica Bretton, Emily Bowron and Allison Restovich. Hopkins (6-foot-3 center), Bretton and Bowron are all juniors, while Restovich is a freshman.

Greguson is not only familiar with Lourdes as a coach, but also a parent. He and wife Barb’s four kids attended Lourdes, where all were standout athletes.

Read more from Pat
061921-GIRLS-CLASS-AA-TRACK-5676.jpg
Prep
Girls Section 1AAA track-and-field honor roll
(Century, Mayo, John Marshall)
April 28, 2022 04:20 PM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff
061921-BOYS-CLASS-AA-TRACK-5489.jpg
Prep
Boys Section 1AAA track-and-field honor roll
(Century, Mayo, John Marshall)
April 28, 2022 04:14 PM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff
Tiger Relays Track and Field Meet
Prep
Girls Section 1AA track-and-field honor roll
(Austin, Byron, Cannon Falls/Randolph, Kasson-Mantorville, Red Wing, Plainview-Elgin-Millville, Stewartville, Winona)
April 28, 2022 04:06 PM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff
Load More

Related Topics: ROCHESTERLOURDES HIGH SCHOOLGIRLS BASKETBALL
What to read next
Lacrosse Scores Results graphics
Prep
Lacrosse results for Thursday, April 28, 2022
A scoreboard of lacrosse games.
April 28, 2022 11:00 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports
Track and Field Scores Results graphic
Prep
Track and Field results for Thursday, April 28, 2022
A scoreboard of track and field meets.
April 28, 2022 10:11 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports
K-M/Cannon Falls softball
Prep
'That's a heck of a club' Kasson-Mantorville gets past Cannon Falls with near flawless game
The KoMets were great in all three facets of the game in what was an impressive performance on Thursday.
April 28, 2022 09:33 PM
 · 
By  Alex VandenHouten
Golf Scores Results graphics
Prep
Golf results for Thursday, April 28, 2022
A scoreboard of golf meets.
April 28, 2022 08:58 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports