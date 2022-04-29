Lourdes girls basketball program has its coach, Todd Greguson

Lourdes has turned to a familiar face as its next girls basketball coach.

Todd Greguson, who has coached Lourdes-affiliated basketball teams at some level for the last 20 years, will be directing the Eagles in 2022-23 it was announced Friday.

Greguson succeeds Aaron Berg. Berg had taken over for Mark Kellen in early February after Kellen stepped down two-third into the season. Berg was Lourdes’ girls coach for seven years before retiring following the 2020-21 season.

“I’m honored and thrilled to serve in this role at Lourdes High School,” Greguson said in a press release. “Our family’s experience as part of the RCS Community has been priceless, and I’m grateful for the opportunity at Lourdes to combine my passion for coaching with this solid and promising girls basketball program. I’ve watched these players for several years now. It will be an exciting privilege and rewarding challenge for me to work with these girls and help them grow as individuals and athletes.”

Lourdes has been historically excellent in girls basketball. That includes reaching the state tournament two of the last three seasons.

The Eagles finished 21-9 this past season. They won 11 straight games heading into the state tournament, including beating Lake City 62-57 in the Section 1AA championship. Lourdes dropped both its state tourney games, 57-41 to Albany and 56-54 to Montevideo.

Though the Eagles lose star point guard CJ Adamson to graduation, they return starters Ella Hopkins, Vivica Bretton, Emily Bowron and Allison Restovich. Hopkins (6-foot-3 center), Bretton and Bowron are all juniors, while Restovich is a freshman.

Greguson is not only familiar with Lourdes as a coach, but also a parent. He and wife Barb’s four kids attended Lourdes, where all were standout athletes.