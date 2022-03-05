Lourdes girls dazzle in winning 10th straight, roll into championship

Tough to play much better than the Lourdes girls basketball team is right now.

The Eagles won their 10th straight game on Saturday afternoon and did it in the most resounding of fashions, 62-35 in the Section 1AA semifinals at Mayo Civic Auditorium.

The most impressive thing about it was who it came against, Winona Cotter.

Cotter was seeded third, Lourdes second.

And right now, Lourdes has shaped itself into the team to beat as it heads into the section final on Thursday against No. 5-seed Lake City.

Lake City upset No. 1 seed Goodhue earlier Saturday.

Lourdes was led in scoring by junior forward Vivica Bretton, with 18 points. Bretton has suddenly become an offensive force for the Eagles, with 20, 19 and 18 points in her last three games. Junior guard Emily Bowron was right behind her with 17 points, including putting forth a spectacular first half. That's when she made pretty much everything she put up — from 3-pointers to floaters — and had 13 points.

Lourdes players cheer on their teammates from the sidelines during a Section 1AA girls basketball semifinal against Cotter/Hope Lutheran Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.

But the player who most makes this seemingly unstoppable Lourdes show go is point guard CJ Adamson. And the senior was up to being lead conductor again on Saturday, doing everything well — scoring, passing, handling the ball, playing defense, rebounding, staying calm — it was all there.

"This is the best I've ever played," said Adamson, who finished with 14 points and next year will play at Division II Augustana University in Sioux Falls, S.D. "It's just the confidence I have in myself in that leadership role. I have people around me I trust and a coach who I trust. All of that really helps."

Adamson's biggest influence Saturday likely came early, after Cotter had the Eagles looking discombobulated. The Ramblers had come out strong and took a 9-6 lead after a Megan Morgan driving basket.

Prep Photos: Lourdes, Cotter/Hope Lutheran girls basketball Section 1AA semifinal Lourdes took on Cotter/Hope Lutheran in a Section 1AA girls basketball semifinal Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester. Lourdes beat Cotter/Hope Lutheran 62-35 to advance to the Section 1AA championship.

But Adamson, who's talented and richly poised, didn't let it last.

"This year, I think it is CJ's experience that has taken her to another level," said Lourdes coach Aaron Berg, who watched his fifth-year varsity player perfectly handle what is relentless full-court Cotter pressure defense.

"It's her wisdom that makes such a difference. It's like having another coach on the floor. Without her, there is a chance in the first half that things could have really spiraled for us. But she kept the team together. That leadership of hers, it's tremendous."

With Adamson doing her usual things after those opening 7 minutes, and then fellow guard Emily Bowron daggering Cotter with three 3-pointers and a pair of floaters, the Eagles didn't stay down for long. Bowron's second 3-pointer of the half came with about 6 minutes left and had Lourdes up 20-10.

It was part of a 13-0 Eagles scoring run. That put Lourdes in good shape, and as it turned out, in good shape to stay.

This wasn't nearly just a product of Lourdes suddenly shooting and handling defensive pressure better. It had every bit as much to do with the Eagles' defense, which has been outstanding the last six weeks.

Lourdes hasn't just shown itself to be a connected bunch defensively, continually covering for each other when an individual gets beat. It is also an extremely athletic crew, with all of its top seven guards/wings having superb quickness and strength.

"Lourdes has been playing that kind of defense for a while," said Cotter coach Pat Bowlin, whose stellar 21-5 team was also beaten by Lourdes in its previous meeting, on Feb. 12.

"I watched several films (of Lourdes), and my biggest concern was how are we going to get into the 50s against them. This from our team, which is averaging 66 points. Lourdes is the best defensive team, quite honestly, that I've seen in several years. They have the whole package. And (Bretton) in particular, I think she is the best defensive player in the section."

Lourdes put on a basketball clinic in the second half, moving the ball with precision, hitting shots, applying defensive pressure and now not looking the least bit pressured itself, despite all that Cotter brings at teams.

It was quite an afternoon for Lourdes, which bumped its record to 20-7.

"This was so much fun," Bowron said. "I was looking forward to this game so much. We played really good defense and we communicated."

Lourdes 62, Cotter 35

No. 3 COTTER (35)

Sera Speltz 4 P; Megan Morgan 12 P, 1 3-PT; Hailey Biesanz 2 P; Olivia Gardner 5 P, 1 3-PT; Sofia Sandcork 8 P; Clarissa Sauer 4 P.

No. 2 LOURDES (62)

CJ Adamson 14 P, 1 3-PT; Emily Bowron 17 P, 4 3-PT; Vivica Bretton 18 P; Ella Hopkins 7 P; Grace Skinner 2 P; Allie Restovich 4 P.

Halftime: LOUR 32, COTT 20.

Free throws: COTT 5-9, LOUR 10-13.

Three-point goals: COTT 2, LOUR 5.