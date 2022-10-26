SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Sports | Prep
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Lourdes girls fall in Class A state quarters to talented Breck

The No. 2 seeded Mustangs were just too strong on Tuesday night, scoring twice in the first half to end the Eagles' season.

Lourdes girls soccer
Lourdes' Bryn Billmeier dribbles the ball during a Class A girls soccer state quarterfinal on Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022 at Eden Prairie High School
Alex VandenHouten / Post Bulletin
Alex VandenHouten
By Alex VandenHouten
October 25, 2022 10:15 PM
EDEN PRAIRIE — There wasn't much to say after Tuesday night's Class A state quarterfinal for Sarah Groven and the Lourdes girls soccer team.

The Eagles simply ran into a great team.

Breck showed why it was given the No. 2 seed, as the Mustangs flexed their muscle, taking control with a pair of first half goals before cruising to a 3-0 win on Tuesday at Eden Prairie High School.

Lourdes season ends with a 12-5-1 record, while Breck now advances to the Class A semifinals on Tuesday and improves to 11-6-1.

These two teams know each other well, having played in the regular season in year's past and again this year with Breck winning 1-0 a month ago.

Yet, the Mustangs were on another level Tuesday night.

They were physical and quick, playing fast mentally and physically, getting to the ball first and executing their game plan.

That plan resulted in controlling the middle before playing it back and attacking from the back end. Breck's ability to calmly possess the ball and seemingly knowing where to go before the ball reached them proved to be the difference.

It was outstanding soccer from Breck.

"It's great soccer," Groven said. "We just weren't able to stop them from getting control and when they had control, they had control of it. There was no stopping that."

After knocking on the door, Breck broke through after Maggie Mixon made a nice run and got behind the Lourdes defense for the breakaway goal with 14 minutes and 21 seconds left in the half. She would score 45 seconds later in similar fashion to make it 2-0.

"We played alright," Groven said. "They're a physical team and we didn't have an answer for every time they passed it back. We just didn't have enough pressure to stop that back pass. They can control it when they boot it down. They're really good at controlling it and it's right to the net."

Lourdes just struggled to get any momentum going offensively.

Standouts Amelia Gossman, Rose Otto and Bryn Billmeier had little room to operate. When they did, it wasn't long until one or two Mustangs were upon them.

Lourdes finished with just three shots on goal.

"We just ran into a great team," Groven said. "They played better than they did the first time, that's for sure."

Although it ended Tuesday night, there was still plenty to be proud of this season — one that saw Lourdes reach its first state tournament appearance since 2019.

"We had a terrific season," Groven said. "We had a lot of great wins, some close games and some games that we grew as a group. They had goals and aside from playing at U.S. Bank (Stadium), they did it. They achieved them all. So the big picture, it hurts now, but they'll be able to remember that they played in the state tournament."

Alex VandenHouten
By Alex VandenHouten
Alex VandenHouten has been a sports reporter at the Post Bulletin since Sept. 2021. He loves to go hiking, biking, snowshoeing and just simply being outdoors with his wife Olivia. Readers can reach Alex at avandenhouten@postbulletin.com.
