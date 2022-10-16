Lourdes girls soccer wears down Fairmont to reach Section 2A title game

ROCHESTER — Saturday's final 40 minutes is exactly the type of soccer Lourdes girls coach Sarah Groven envisions for her Eagles.

Top-seeded Lourdes played together, connected on passes and utilized its speed and depth en route to scoring four second half goals in a 6-1 victory over No. 4 Fairmont in a Section 2A semifinal Saturday night at RCTC Stadium.

The Eagles will now square off with No. 3 seeded Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa, which beat No. 2 Stewartville 2-1 in Saturday's other semifinal, 5 p.m. Thursday at Wescott Field in Austin.

It's because of that second half, the Eagles will play in their second consecutive Section 2A championship. Not that Lourdes played bad by any stretch of the imagination in the opening half.

Amelia Gossman scored the first of her two first half goals in the opening minute, before the Cardinals tied it a minute later. Gossman's second broke the 1-1 tie in the 14th minute, but that would be it for the Eagles in the first half.

Fairmont did a good job of baiting the Eagles into going offsides a number of times and it just seemed Lourdes was a bit out of sync.

"The biggest thing in the first half, we just struggled with knowing where we were supposed to be on the trap," Groven said. "It took us a while to kind of get our bearings, before we kind of wore them down a bit. I told the girls, we have to keep moving. If we keep moving up field, then sooner or later we will break through. We had a bit more stamina to be able do that."

Lourdes' Allison Restovich dribbles the ball against Fairmont on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022 at RCTC Stadium. Alex VandenHouten / Post Bulletin

With the Eagles reorganized at the half, the results were impressive.

Lourdes was a machine, being a bit more patient in the midfield before what felt like a nonstop barrage of through passes that led to breakaway opportunities. Lourdes would net four goals courtesy of four different scorers in the forms of Rose Otto, Becca Cook, Allison Restovich and Nadia Bretton.

"In the second, we played great," Groven said. "They went to the ball and did what they needed to do."

It sets up a date with Hiawatha Valley League foe Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa on Thursday. The Eagles will look to make their first state tournament appearance since 2019. They lost to Fairmont last year in the Section 2A final.

"They're a good team also," Groven said. "And they've got some star power on that team, too. They can shoot and score goals, because they scored a bunch here earlier this week. It's going to be a challenge for sure. But we're excited."