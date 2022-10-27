SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Sports | Prep
Lourdes girls tennis team does the improbable, beats Breck to win the state championship

The Lourdes girls tennis team turned things around completely in a few ways. And now the Eagles have their first state championship since 2010.

092721-mayo-lourdes-gten-6471.jpg
Lourdes' Ryann Witter helped the Eagles win their first state girls tennis championship on Wednesday since 2010. Lourdes beat Breck 4-3.
Andrew Link / Post Bulletin file photo
Pat Ruff
By Pat Ruff
October 26, 2022
MINNEAPOLIS — The odds were long.

No matter. The Lourdes girls tennis team is the state champion anyway, getting it done in the most dramatic of fashions.

The Eagles rode a complete turnaround at No. 1 doubles to give it the final winning point. That came from Lourdes’ top player, Ryann Witter — who’d been shifted from No. 1 singles to doubles in the title match — and teammate Ellie Liese. Witter/Liese dropped the first set 6-1, looking wobbly en route, then came roaring back to win the next two 6-2, 6-4.

That gave Lourdes the final winning point against Breck, the Eagles prevailing 4-3 at Reed-Sweatt Tennis Center. It was also a big turnaround from what had happened earlier this season when Breck beat Lourdes 5-2.

The state championship was the first for Lourdes girls tennis since 2010.

Supplying the other three crucial Lourdes points on Wednesday were singles players Elyse Palen, Erin Witter and Taylor Elliott. All of those wins came in straight sets.

A more complete version of this story will appear later tonight.

Lourdes 4, Breck 3

Singles: Isabelle Einess (B) def. Caroline Daly 6-0, 6-0; Elyse Palen (L) def. Belae Huss 6-0, 6-1; Erin Witter (L) def. Belae Huss 6-0, 6-1; Erin Witter (L) def. Quinn Dougherty 6-2, 6-0; Taylor Elliott (L) def. Lily Ahluwalia 6-1, 6-2. Doubles: Ryann Witter/Ellie Liese (L) def. Petra Lyon/Witt Mehbod 1-6, 6-2, 6-4; Amelia Bras/Ava Jaffe (B) def. Kaydra Quimby/Taylor Seelhammer 6-0, 6-2; Emily Lin Grade (B) def. Katherine Sieve/Sophia Hubbard 6-1, 6-2.

Pat has been a Post Bulletin sports reporter since 1994. He covers Rochester John Marshall football, as well as a variety of other southeastern Minnesota football teams. Among my other southeastern Minnesota high school beats are girls basketball, boys and girls tennis, boys and girls track and field, high school and American Legion baseball, volleyball, University of Minnesota sports (on occasion) and the Timberwolves (on occasion). Readers can reach Pat at 507-285-7723 or pruff@postbulletin.com.
