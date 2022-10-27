Lourdes girls tennis team does the improbable, beats Breck to win the state championship

MINNEAPOLIS — The odds were long.

No matter. The Lourdes girls tennis team is the state champion anyway, getting it done in the most dramatic of fashions.

The Eagles rode a complete turnaround at No. 1 doubles to give it the final winning point. That came from Lourdes’ top player, Ryann Witter — who’d been shifted from No. 1 singles to doubles in the title match — and teammate Ellie Liese. Witter/Liese dropped the first set 6-1, looking wobbly en route, then came roaring back to win the next two 6-2, 6-4.

That gave Lourdes the final winning point against Breck, the Eagles prevailing 4-3 at Reed-Sweatt Tennis Center. It was also a big turnaround from what had happened earlier this season when Breck beat Lourdes 5-2.

The state championship was the first for Lourdes girls tennis since 2010.

Supplying the other three crucial Lourdes points on Wednesday were singles players Elyse Palen, Erin Witter and Taylor Elliott. All of those wins came in straight sets.

A more complete version of this story will appear later tonight.

Lourdes 4, Breck 3

Singles: Isabelle Einess (B) def. Caroline Daly 6-0, 6-0; Elyse Palen (L) def. Belae Huss 6-0, 6-1; Erin Witter (L) def. Belae Huss 6-0, 6-1; Erin Witter (L) def. Quinn Dougherty 6-2, 6-0; Taylor Elliott (L) def. Lily Ahluwalia 6-1, 6-2. Doubles: Ryann Witter/Ellie Liese (L) def. Petra Lyon/Witt Mehbod 1-6, 6-2, 6-4; Amelia Bras/Ava Jaffe (B) def. Kaydra Quimby/Taylor Seelhammer 6-0, 6-2; Emily Lin Grade (B) def. Katherine Sieve/Sophia Hubbard 6-1, 6-2.