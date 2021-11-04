Lourdes' Groven is Coach of the Year

Sarah Groven has had myriad honors throughout her 25 illustrious years as the Rochester Lourdes girls soccer coach.

But this latest one ranks among her two greatest yet. Groven has been selected as the 2021 State Coach of the Year for Class A girls soccer. Only the award she received in 2009 tops it, when she was selected to the Minnesota State Soccer Coaches Association Hall of Fame.

“It is nice to be recognized and have soccer recognized out of southeastern Minnesota,” said Groven, who’s been chosen Section 1A Coach of the Year six times.

“We had another great year where we were contenders in Class A until almost the very end,” Groven said. “I’m sure that part of this award, too, is that we’ve had a pretty steady program over the years.”

That’s to put it mildly. Groven has directed the Eagles to 10 state tournaments, has won 14 Hiawatha Valley League titles, and owns a career record of 350 wins, 108 losses and 32 ties.

Groven took over the Eagles program at its inception and has never left. Rochester Catholic Schools Activities Director Steve Strickland hopes she hangs on a lot longer.

“Coach Groven is a tremendous leader and mentor, which has led to her having one of the strongest girls soccer programs, not only in southeast Minnesota, but in the state,” he said. “We are thankful for her leadership and commitment to Lourdes High School and the young female athletes in the program.”

Ironically, in this the year she was chosen as the state’s top girls Class A soccer coach, Lourdes did not advance to this season’s state tournament. Lourdes had gotten there three straight years prior to that (there was no state tournament in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic).

The Eagles, ranked fifth in this season's final state poll, finished 15-4-0 and lost 3-2 to Fairmont in the Section 2A championship.

Lourdes had star power to go along with another well-rounded team. Three Eagles were named to the Class A All-State team. Senior defender Lindsey Birch and junior attacker Amelia Gossman made the first team, while junior defender Grace Buntrock made the second team. Birch was also a finalist for Class A’s Ms. Soccer Award, which was won by Winona Cotter attacker Olivia Gardner.

Groven, who works as the Director of Counseling at Lourdes, is not nearly ready to give up her position as the Eagles soccer coach. After 25 years of this, she’s hungry for more.

“This really keeps me going,” Groven said. “I love the game and still love being a part of the strategy, the wins and the losses. I’ve been spoiled because we’ve had some great athletes here and great parents. They’ve really supported us over the years. I’m not ready to give it up. I can’t imagine not having this as a significant part of my falls.”