Lourdes heads into playoffs on high note, earns second consecutive shutout

PINE ISLAND — Whatever frustrations the Rochester Lourdes football team experienced in a 1-5 start to the season have been put to rest.

Lourdes will enter the Section One, Class AAA playoffs next week on a high note after shutting out Pine Island 42-0 in the regular-season finale for both teams on Wednesday night. It's the second consecutive victory and the second consecutive shutout for the Eagles, who finish the regular season 3-5.

Lourdes' defense stole the show Wednesday, holding Pine Island to 93 yards of total offense, including 52 rushing yards on 28 attempts (1.9 yards per carry). Pine Island senior running back Jarod White finished with 40 yards on 15 carries.

The Eagles' defense has allowed just one touchdown in the past three games.

"We're playing really well as a team and continue to play well defensively," Lourdes coach Mike Kesler said. "(Pine Island) has a tremendous back who we had to be mindful of and we did a good job against their run game. That's been a constant all year for us.

"We're getting more and more confident."

On the other side of the ball, Lourdes senior quarterback Braden Mlenar had a big night, rushing for 53 yards and two touchdowns, and passing for 48 yards and two touchdowns. Noah Wieneke and Caleb Akinbolu also ran for one touchdown each. Akinbolu, just an eighth-grader, ran for 81 yards on 10 carries.

Seth Haight led the way for Lourdes, running 21 times for 123 yards. Gannon Fix (28 yards) and Sam Stanley (20) had all of Lourdes' receiving yards.

"We have a lot of guys stepping up," Kesler said. "We've cleaned up the penalty (troubles) and we're finishing drives."

Pine Island closes its regular season at 2-6 overall.

It will likely play at Lourdes in the Section 1AAA quarterfinals on Tuesday, though the seedings for the section playoffs won't be official until Thursday.

Lourdes led 7-0 after one on a 12-yard Mlenar-to-Stanley scoring pass with 1:46 to go in the first.

Mlenar then ran for touchdowns of 2 and 34 yards, before throwing a 28-yard scoring pass to Fix with just 10 seconds to go in the first half. That gave the Eagles a 28-0 halftime lead.

Wieneke scored on a 2-yard run early in the third quarter, then Akinbolu ran for a 54-yard score with 34 seconds to go in the third to cap the scoring.

The Eagles, who played in a handful of close games this season, can now take some confidence into the postseason.

"It's huge. We've lost a lot of close games, we've been right in there with those teams," Kesler said. "The guys are seeing how good of a football team we have. They're seeing their potential."

LOURDES 42, PINE ISLAND 0

Lourdes 7-21-14-0 — 42

Pine Island 0-0-0-0 — 0