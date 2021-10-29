Lourdes hopes to turn tables on Cannon Falls

Lourdes at Cannon Falls

SECTION 1AAA SEMIFINAL

7 p.m., Saturday

At John Burch Park

Records: No. 4 seed Lourdes 4-5 overall, No. 1 seed Cannon Falls 7-1.

Last meeting: Cannon Falls edged Lourdes 17-14 on a last-minute field goal on Sept. 10 at Cannon Falls.

Last game: Lourdes shut out Pine Island 28-0 in a Section 1AAA quarterfinal on Tuesday. Cannon Falls had a first-round bye; it won its regular season finale 74-38 at Lake City on Oct. 20.

Lourdes notes: Lourdes' defense has been outstanding over the past month. It has allowed one total touchdown in the past four games (a 15-0 loss to Caledonia included a defensive TD for the Warriors) and has recorded three consecutive shutouts. The Eagles scored two defensive TDs and allowed just 71 total yards to Pine Island's offense on Tuesday. ... Lourdes has won at least one playoff game every year since 2006, with the exception of last year, when it was unable to participate in the postseason due to COVID-19 quarantine. ... The Eagles average 25.3 points per game and allow 15.0 points per game.

Cannon Falls notes: The Bombers are ranked No. 3 in the last Class AAA state poll of the season. ... Cannon Falls' offense has been unstoppable in recent weeks -- literally. The Bombers scored touchdowns on all 10 of their possessions in their regular-season closing win against Lake City. ... Cannon Falls averages 45.4 points per game and allows 21.0 points per game. The Bombers scored 54, 52 and 74 points in their last three games, an average of 60.0 per game. ... Cannon Falls is seeking its fourth consecutive section championship. The Bombers won section titles in 2018, 2019 and 2020 (all in Section 4AAA), after losing in section championship games the previous two seasons (including a loss to Lourdes in 2016).

Lourdes coach Mike Kesler says: "“I think our kids know … they obviously were really crushed after that (early season loss at Cannon Falls). We played really well up there, it was a tight game and they beat us on a last-second field goal. ... (The Bombers’) execution (on offense) makes them so tough. You literally don’t know where the ball is. They do a great job on the offensive line; they love the weight room up there. They get off the ball hard. It’s just the way they execute up there. They don’t run a lot of plays, but what they do, they do it very, very well.”

— Jason Feldman • Post Bulletin