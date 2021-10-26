Lourdes just misses against No. 1 Breck; Mayo blasts Bemidji

MINNEAPOLIS — It was believed that Lourdes would need to turn into a bunch of Wonder Women in order to take down No. 1 Breck in the first round of the Class A state girls tennis tournament on Tuesday.

When the teams played one month ago, Breck was an easy 6-1 winner.

Well, the Wonder Women transformation never happened, but the Eagles came incredibly close to winning anyway.

Lourdes, ranked No. 2, lost 5-2 to Breck at Reed-Sweatt Tennis Center. The dual was even closer than that final score suggests.

“We gave (Breck) a real battle,” Lourdes coach David Pettengill said. “It was 100% better than what we saw (against Breck) in that first dual. I changed the lineup a little bit. It was fun. Our kids dug in and played well. I’m really proud of how we played.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Lourdes just missed at No. 2 singles and No. 1 doubles, losing both in three sets. Win those two and Lourdes wins the dual and becomes a heavy favorite to claim its first state championship since 2010. Breck and Lourdes are considered far and away the top two teams in the tournament.

“Whoever was going to win this one was likely going to win the state tournament,” Pettegnill said.

Now Breck is the obvious heavy favorite. Lourdes (15-5) shifted into the losers bracket where it was to play late Tuesday afternoon.

“Now we have to change gears and play like we know how to play,” Pettengill said.

The Eagles’ wins against Breck came at No. 1 singles (Ryann Witter) and No. 2 doubles (Caroline Daly and Erin Witter).

When the teams met in late September, there was just one three-set match, at No. 1 singles. That happened again at the top singles spot, with Ryann Witter winning again. But there were also three-setters at No. 2 singles and No. 1 doubles, both matches barely going to Breck.

The Eagles likely can’t help but think ahead to a year from now. That’s when they’ll likely be the favorites in Class A. Lourdes has no seniors and just one junior on its team. Breck will graduate three of its top four singles players as well as a No. 3 doubles player.

• Lourdes had an easy time against Morris in the losers-bracket semifinals, winning 6-1. It will play for fifth place on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

QUARTERFINALS

Breck 5, Lourdes 2

Singles: Ryann Witter (L) def. Ellie Pirtle 6-2, 3-6, 6-3; Aditi Nadkarni (B) def. Ana Medina 5-7, 6-2, 6-1; Ava Warford (B) def. Molly Suino 6-0, 6-1; Margot Gagerman (B) def. Taylor Seelhammer 6-0, 6-0. Doubles: Petra Lyon/Witt Mehbod (B) def. Elyse Palen/Taylor Elliott 6-4, 6-7, 7-5; Caroline Daly/Erin Witter (L) def. Emily Lin/Amelia Bras 6-4, 6-1; Ava Jaffe/Christina Radichel (B) def. Sophia Hubbard/Ellie Liese 6-0, 6-3.

LOSERS BRACKET SEMIFINALS

Lourdes 6, Morris 1

Singles: Ryann Witter (L) def. Abbigail Athey 6-0, 6-1; Ana Medina (L) def. Kassidy Girard 6-1, 6-0; Caroline Daly (L) def. Catherine Kehoe 6-2, 6-0; Erin Witter (L) def. 7-5, 6-1; def. Morris. Doubles: Elyse Palen/Taylor Elliott (L) def. Kjersten Nibbe/Hope Sperr 6-0, 6-1; Lakia Manska/Breanna Schmidgall (M) def. Sophia Hubbard/Ellie Liese 6-4, 6-4; Molly Suino/Taylor Seelhammer (L) def. Lydia Fynboh/Elizabeth Pollard 6-2, 6-4.

Mayo breezes in opener

Mayo was expected to have an easy time with unseeded Bemidji in the first round of the Class AA tournament at the University of Minnesota's Baseline Tennis Center.

The Spartans didn't disappoint. They buried the Lumberjacks 7-0, winning all but one match in straight sets.

ADVERTISEMENT

No. 2 seeded and ranked Mayo will next play the winner between No. 3 seed Blake and unseeded Maple Grove at 10 a.m. Wednesday. The third-place and championship duals are to follow at 2 and 4 p.m., respectively.

Mayo (21-1) has just one loss this season, that 5-2 to No. 1 seeded and ranked Minnetonka. The Skippers also cruised in their first-round dual, beating Simley 7-0.

QUARTERFINALS

Mayo 7, Bemidji 0

Singles: Claire Loftus (M) def. Savannah Hagen 6-1, 6-0; Sutton Julsrud (M) def. Emily Dondelinger 6-1, 6-0; Aoife Loftus (M) def. Mollie Rupp 6-0, 6-2; Malea Diehn (M) def. 6-1, 6-4. Doubles: Nandini Iyer/Audrey Aney (M) def. Tatum Offerdahl/Chloe Hasbargen 6-4, 5-7, 10-5; Jorden Ruskell/Keely Ryder (M) def. Abigail Johnson/Paige Anderson 6-0, 6-0; Charlotte Colby/Ella Dozois (M) def. Darby Neis/Madison Jensen 6-3, 6-1.

STATE CLASS A

(Reed-Sweatt Tennis Center)

QUARTERFINALS

Tuesday, Oct. 26

(rankings listed)

Fairmont 7, Morris-MAC0-WCA 0

Breck 5, Lourdes 2

Litchfield 4, Pine City 3

Providence Academy 5, Crookston 2

LOSERS BRACKET

Tuesday, Oct. 26

Lourdes 6, Morris 1

Pine City 6, Crookston 1

SEMIFINALS

Wednesday, Oct. 27

No. 6 Fairmont vs. No. 1 Breck, 8 a.m.

No. 4 Litchfield vs. No. 10 Providence Academy, 10 a.m.

FIFTH PLACE

Wednesday, Oct. 27

No. 2 Lourdes vs. No. 3 Pine City, noon

THIRD PLACE

Wednesday, Oct. 27

Semifinal losers, 2 p.m.

CHAMPIONSHIP

Wednesday, Oct. 27

Semifinal winners, 4 p.m.

STATE CLASS AA

(U of M’s Baseline Tennis Center)

QUARTERFINALS

Tuesday, Oct. 26

(seedings listed)

Minnetonka 7, Simley 0

Mounds View 4, Elk River 3

Mayo 7, Bemidji 0

Blake 4, Maple Grove 3

LOSERS BRACKET

Tuesday, Oct. 26

Elk River 7, Simley 0

Maple Grove 5, Bemidji 2

SEMIFINALS

Wednesday, Oct. 27

No. 1 Minnetonka vs. No. 4 Mounds View, 8 a.m.

No. 2 Mayo vs. No. 3 Blake, 10 a.m.

FIFTH PLACE

Wednesday, Oct. 27

No. 5 Elk River vs. Maple Grove, noon

THIRD PLACE

Wednesday, Oct. 27

Semifinal losers, 2 p.m.

CHAMPIONSHIP

Wednesday, Oct. 27

Semifinal winners, 4 p.m.