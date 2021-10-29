Lourdes' Kevin Turlington wins Section 1A boys cross country title as Eagles clinch first state appearance since 2006

Kevin Turlington knew he just needed to be in contention when he to got to the big hill at Northern Hills Golf Course right before the two mile mark.

He knew that would be the prime time to make his push.

When he got there on Thursday, there was no one in front of him and that's when he could begin to feel a potential Section 1A title.

"I was feeling good for sure and feeling pretty confident," Turlington said.

The final 1.1 miles was all Turlington, as he withstood the tough elements to win the Section 1A boys cross country championship with a time of 16 minutes and 50.6 seconds at cold and rainy Northern Hills on Thursday.

Turlington's performance also helped the Eagles take second with 70 points, just behind Lewiston-Altura/Rushford-Peterson/Houston, which won the program's first section championship with 66 points. Lake City finished third (111).

LARPH's Tyler Rislov (16:57) and Andrew Hoiness (17:06.8) finished second and third, respectively, as they led a squad that saw five runners finish in the top 28.

Pine Island's Braxton Osterhaus (17:13) finished fourth, followed by Kingsland's Garrison Hubka (17:16), Lake City's Reese Anderson (17:16.8), Winona Cotter's John Fritts (17:19.8), Chatfield's Logan Thompson (17:24.4) and Kingsland's Cole Kruegel (17:25.4). All six will run at the MSHSL state meet on Nov. 6 at St. Olaf College.

But it is Turlington that will enter the state meet as the Section 1A champ after a race that saw him pick his spots, being patient in the first mile before he and Rislov separated from the pack from there. Yet, Turlington found that extra gear in what was difficult conditions.

"I mean I kinda like the rain," Turlington said with a laugh. "But I knew I had to keep pushing because I knew Tyler was behind me."

But the final half mile saw Turlington in cruise control as he beat Rislov by nearly 10 seconds. It will be Turlington's third state meet appearance but the fact that he gets to go with his team makes it that much more special.

"(Going to state as a team) was our first conversation as a whole team," Turlington said. "We knew we were going to be really capable of that this year and we did it.

"It's just an exciting feeling."

LARPH wins first section title

Before the season, the Lewiston-Altura/Rushford-Peterson/Houston cross country team had two goals: Make it to state and win the section meet.

They accomplished both on Thursday.

Thanks to a pair of top three performances from Rislov and Hoiness, LARPH finished with four points ahead of Lourdes to win the Section 1A title.

"I'm super proud of our team," Rislov said. "We have put in the work this year and it paid off in the end. I'm just super happy."

The co-op program made their first state appearance in 2019 and had high hopes of making it back, in part, because of the dynamic duo in seniors Rislov and Hoiness.

"He's been right there pushing me these last two years," Rislov said. "It's been great having him as a teammate."

Yet, this was a team effort as they had six runners finish in the top 45 out of 135 runners. And now that effort has been rewarded with a trip to St. Olaf.

"I'm just ecstatic right now," said Matt Kingsbury, who was also named the Section 1A boys cross country coach of the year. "The kids ran so well, I'm just so proud of them. One through seven.

"We made our No. 1 goal, now we compete next week and that's all that matters."





SECTION 1A CROSS COUNTRY

BOYS

(At Northern Hills Golf Course)

TEAM TOTALS

1. Lewiston-Altura/Rushford-Peterson/Houston 66, 2. Lourdes 70, 3. Lake City 111, 4. Rochester Area Home School 157, 5. Pine Island 190, 6. St. Charles 201, 7. Winona Cotter 211, 8. Chatfield 223, 9. Lanesboro/Fillmore Central 236, 10. Kingsland 236, 11. Goodhue 265, 12. Grand Meadow/LeRoy-Ostrander/Southland 302, 13. Schaeffer Academy 348, 14. Medford 379, 15. La Crescent-Hokah 393, 16. Dover-Eyota 400, 17. Blooming Prairie 402, 18. Wabasha-Kellogg 458, 19. Pacelli 469.

INDIVIDUALS

(Top 25)

1. Kevin Turlington (Lourdes) 16:50.8; 2. Tyler Rislov (LARPH) 16:57; 3. Andrew Hoiness (LARPH) 17:06.8; 4. *Braxton Osterhaus (Pine Island) 17:13; 5. *Garrison Hubka (Kingsland) 17:16; 6. *Reese Anderson (Lake City) 17:16.8; 7. *John Fritts (Winona Cotter) 17:19.8; 8. *Logan Thompson (Chatfield) 17:24.4; 9. *Cole Kruegel (Kingsland) 17:25.4; 10. Andrew O'Hara (St. Charles) 17:34.5; 11. Nathan Renier (Lourdes) 17:39.6; 12. Tim Cooper (Lake City) 17:43; 13. Jack Archbold (Lourdes) 17:47; 14. Eric Anderson (Lake City) 17:51.5; 15. Ryan Prinsen (LARPH) 17:56.6; 16. Kevin Hagstrom (RAACHE) 18:04.7; 17. Carson Ruen (Lanesboro/Fillmore Central) 18:05.3; 18. Tyler Betthauser (LARPH) 18:10; 19. Isaac Snyder (Lanesboro/Fillmore Central) 18:11.1; 20. Dylan Rossow (Lourdes) 21. Shane Arnold (St. Charles) 18:14.1; 22. Ryan Littlefield (Cotter) 18:19.2; 23. Joseph Block (Schaeffer Academy) 18:25.3; 24. Andrew Muenzhuber (Lake City) 18:25.4; 25. Stefan Jones (Lourdes) 18:33.6.

* -- state-meet qualifier

COMPLETE SECTION 1A RESULTS: https://mnsection1acc.tripod.com/