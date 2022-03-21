Lourdes' Kielty has developed into a leader, Post Bulletin All-Area Player of the Year

Charlie Kielty had a “light bulb” moment prior to his junior season.

The standout defenseman for the Rochester Lourdes boys hockey team knew his team was better than what it had shown during his sophomore season, and he knew he could be a big part of the program’s turnaround.

And more so than developing on the ice, Kielty had the maturity to realize he needed to develop off the ice, too.

Prep Standout goalies, 20-goal scorers, adapted floor hockey POY highlight All-Area Boys Hockey Team There were 24 players in southeastern Minnesota this season who recorded 25 or more points. That, coupled with some standout goaltenders, made for difficult decisions when selecting the 2021-22 Post Bulletin All-Area Boys Hockey Team. And for the first time ever, we name an Adapted Floor Hockey Player of the Year.

“I knew I had to change something,” Kielty said. “When I was a sophomore, I’d get made, slam sticks … I realized if I wanted to play junior (hockey), no coach will (put up with) that and I knew if I was down, the team will be, too. I have to keep a positive mentality on the ice.”

The desire to be a team leader — not just on the stat sheet — really kicked in when Kielty was named a captain prior to his junior season, in 2020-21. He helped the Eagles go from winless his sophomore season to 11-6-1 last season. Then he was named a captain again for his senior season.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I liked it a lot,” he said of being a leader. “It gave me more confidence in things I didn’t see in myself. When the team voted me captain, I realized I was a leader and had to prove it. I think I matured a lot from my junior to senior year.”

For his maturity on and off the ice, and for leading the Eagles in points (25 goals, 19 assists) as a blue-liner, Kielty is the 2021-22 Post Bulletin All-Area Boys Hockey Player of the Year.

Lourdes fans celebrate after Charlie Kielty (5) scores a goal against Winona during a Section 1A quarterfinal boys hockey game Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, at Graham Arena in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

“Something flipped going into his junior season where he realized he wanted to be a very good player,” Lourdes head coach Jeff True said. “The way he ate, trained, approached practice every day, and his leadership skills started to show.

“He took another step and took his leadership very seriously. Confidence came along with that.”

Kielty called his senior season “one of the most fun I’ve ever had, at any level,” as the Eagles went 19-8-0 and earned the No. 2 seed in the Section 1A playoffs. He was dynamic in his role, too, using his speed, vision and heavy shot to produce 25 goals and 44 points.

“He’s deceptively fast for a big player,” True said. “He’s tall, getting bigger and better, and he’s so quick and fast for a big individual. It’s deceptive for the other team to guess and approximate where he might be on the ice.

“He has an incredibly long reach, good body positioning and can put the puck on his backhand far outside of a (defender’s) reach. He keeps his feet moving and uses his quickness to get around the ‘D’ and keep the goalie off balance.”

Kielty was at his best when it mattered most, too, recording 18 points in the final eight games of the regular season. He scored two more goals in a Section 1A quarterfinal playoff win against Winona, and though he didn’t record a point in the Eagles’ season-ending loss to Albert Lea in the section semifinals, there was a different feel every time he had the puck on his stick.

ADVERTISEMENT

“His work ethic and compete level off the ice, too, is great,” True said. “Getting in the gym, going to ETS (Performance Center) and the different training he’s done that’s so important for young athletes to help reach their potential.

“Confidence came with that. When he has the puck on his stick, he is always a threat to create an opportunity.”

If it felt like Kielty rarely left the ice this season, that’s because it’s true. The Eagles used a four-defensemen rotation nearly the entire season. And with Kielty playing on the team’s first power-play unit and first penalty kill, he was on the ice for well more than half of the 51 minutes each night.

“The most intriguing thing is, when he settles into a team where he’s not required to play every single shift, on the power play and on the penalty kill, and he can be in a role where he can catch a break and rest,” True said, “he’ll be that much more dynamic.

“He played so many minutes for us and never took a shift off. He’ll have plenty of gas in the tank (to play juniors) and he has room to grow, to put on size and muscle.”

Kielty plans to play junior hockey next season, whether that be in the NA3HL or the NAHL, wherever he has the best opportunity to play. And though he’ll be new to whatever team he ends up with, he’ll carry over the lessons he learned at Lourdes, specifically the things he knows a good leader should do.

“Just keep it positive,” Kielty said, “be one as a team and not a group of individuals. That’s what we had so much success this year. There wasn’t one individual who thought they were better than everyone. We were a team.”

Boys Hockey Players of the Year

Past Post Bulletin All-Area boys hockey Players of the Year:

ADVERTISEMENT

2022 — Charlie Kielty, Rochester Lourdes

2021 — Brody Lamb, Dodge County

2020 — Joey Malugani, Rochester Century

2019 — Dustin Sorensen, Rochester Lourdes

2018 — Jackson Killinger, Rochester Century

2017 — Will Zmolek, Rochester Century

2016 — Brady Dahl, Rochester John Marshall

2015 — Riese Zmolek, Rochester Century

2014 — Riese Zmolek, Rochester Century

2013 — Alex Funk and Jason Samuelson, Rochester Lourdes

2012 — Alex Funk, Rochester Lourdes

2011 — Rory Vesel, Rochester Lourdes