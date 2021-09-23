Lourdes, La Crescent both looking to get on winning track

La Crescent-Hokah at Lourdes

Friday, 7 p.m.

Rochester Regional Stadium

Records: Lourdes 0-3 Southeast District, 0-3 overall; La Crescent 0-3, 0-3.

Last meeting: Lourdes defeated La Crescent-Hokah 45-0 on Sept. 14, 2018, at La Crescent.

Last game: Lourdes fell 46-32 at Class AAA No. 3-ranked Lake City last Friday; L-H lost 35-0 to Lewiston-Altura.

ADVERTISEMENT

La Crescent-Hokah notes: The Lancers are 0-3, but happy to be back on the field this fall after not fielding a varsity team the past two seasons. … L-H averages 8.7 points per game on offense and it allows 32.0 points per game. … The Lancers are talented at the skill positions, led by strong-armed QB Camron Manske, who can make all the throws a coach would hope a high school QB can make. He passed for 219 yards in last week’s loss to L-A. Receiver Noah Bjerke-Wieser also presents a tough matchup for opposing defensive backs. … Beginning with this game against Lourdes, the Lancers play three of their final five games on the road.

Lourdes notes: This is Lourdes’ homecoming game. … The Eagles are 0-3 with all three losses coming against teams that are a combined 8-1 and ranked or received votes in this week’s state polls — Triton (receiving votes in Class AA), Cannon Falls (No. 2 in Class AAA) and Lake City (No. 3 in AAA). … The Eagles are determined to get on the winning track this week; Lourdes has lost four consecutive games just twice in the last 16 years (2005, 2019). … Lourdes averages 18.0 points and 278.0 yards per game; it allows 28.7 points and 359.7 yards per game. … The Eagles are minus-7 in turnovers through three weeks.

Lourdes coach Mike Kesler says: “The guys have been focused. They’re tired of losing; we’ve been in every game in the fourth quarter. We’re hungry and we’ll keep plugging away. We’ve made good strides since Week 1. I said at the beginning of the year we have a good football team, and I know we do. Our leadership has kept us focused on the next game, try to be 1-0 this week. … La Crescent, first it’s great that they’re back playing (a varsity season) again. They’re in the same boat as us, 0-3, and there’s no quit in them. They have some really nice skilled guys. Their QB can throw the ball very well and they move the ball on people. They play hard, they fly around on defense and we have to be ready to go.”

— Jason Feldman • Post Bulletin