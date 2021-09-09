Lourdes looks to rebound against No. 3-ranked Cannon Falls

LOURDES at CANNON FALLS

Friday, 7 p.m.

Records: Lourdes 0-1 Southeast District, 0-1 overall; No. 3-ranked Cannon Falls 1-0, 1-0.

Last meeting: Cannon Falls ran for 342 yards in a 34-7 win against Lourdes on Oct. 24, 2020.

Last game: Lourdes fell to Triton 23-8 last Friday, while Cannon Falls won at St. Charles 21-6.

Lourdes notes: The Eagles are 3-2 against the Bombers in their past five meetings, dating back to the 2015 season. The teams didn’t meet in 2017 or 2018. … Eagles running back Abe Gapinski is expected to see a bigger role in the offense this week after recovering from an injury that limited him to 3 carries for 14 yards against Triton. … Lourdes allowed Triton 299 total yards last week, 166 of which came on the Cobras’ three scoring plays. … Eagles punter Braden Mlenar had a solid night against Triton, flipping the field more than once. He kicked five times for an average of 37.2 yards.

Cannon Falls notes: The Bombers have won their past two matchups against Lourdes, winning 34-7 last fall and 12-7 in 2019. … Cannon Falls’ offense often gets talked about, but its defense has been outstanding in recent seasons, too. After giving up two big plays in the first quarter against St. Charles last week, the Bombers allowed just 21 rushing yards the rest of the game. … Coach Dan Meyers said the team is building its defense around talented nose guard Kendrick Otto and outstanding linebackers Beau Zimmerman and Colton Loeschke. … The Bombers have been to five consecutive section championship games, winning the past three (all in Section 4AAA). They are back in Section 1AAA this fall for the first time since 2016, when they lost to Lourdes in the section final.

Lourdes coach Mike Kesler says: “(We’re working on) just the little things, missed things here and there, communication… last week was just a lot of first-game mistakes, multiplied. We just have to clean things up. It’s a new week and we have no time to sit around and put our heads in the sand, with Cannon Falls. Maybe it’s just what we need. … Dan (Meyers, Cannon Falls’ coach) has it rolling up there. They’ve really gotten behind the program, you can see it. The kids have bought into that system and they’re doing a great job. They’re here to stay. They are going to be a handful and we look forward to that challenge. They’re back in our section this year. It’s a big game. It’s only Week 2, but it’s big, going up there and see if we can respond. … Yeah, Cannon Falls lost a lot of guys (to graduation), but you watch film and it doesn’t look like they’re missing a beat.”

Cannon Falls coach Dan Meyers says: “Lourdes is always very sharp and disciplined on both offense and defense. They can create big plays on offense with their option and passing game. We have to do our jobs and pursue the ball carrier. … Overall (our offensive) line played well (last week), especially given how many guys were in new positions. There were plenty of mistakes, as we would expect in Week 1. We’re working this week to clean that up. … It’s been so nice to have fans at the games and not have to wear masks outside! Let’s all hope we can continue to operate safely this season!”

— Jason Feldman • Post Bulletin