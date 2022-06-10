Lourdes, Mayo doubles teams place second in state in tennis

This article will be updated later today with additional information.

MINNEAPOLIS — Lourdes and Mayo both had a doubles team come ever so close to winning a state championship in the individual portion of the boys tennis state tournament on Friday.

In Class A, the Lourdes tandem of Ethan Leeser and Freddie Suhler was the No. 2 seed. They advanced to the state finals when they rallied past No. 3 seed Leo Benson and Maik Nguyen of St Paul Academy Summit for a 3-6, 6-4, 6-2 victory.

Then in the state finals, Lesser and Suhler went three sets against the top-seeded team of Dylan Hahn and Jack Onkka of Thief River Falls. Two sets went to tiebreaker as Hahn and Onkka pulled out a narrow 7-6 (4), 6-7 (5), 6-3 victory to claim the championship.

In Class AA, Mayo's third-seeded duo of Tej Bhagra and Spencer Busch rallied past the No. 2 seeded team of Sam Rathmanner and Brandon Pham of Mahtomedi in the semifinals. Bhagra and Busch came back from a set down to win 5-7, 7-5, 6-2.

In the championship match, the No. 1 seed of Matias Maule and Sam Skanse of Orono needed three sets to top Bhagra and Busch. The Orono duo won 6-2, 4-6, 6-4 to claim the title.

• Lourdes junior Marjan Veldic had his hopes of winning a state singles championship dashed in the Class A state semifinals.

Veldic, ranked No. 1 in the state in Class A, suffered a 7-6 (2), 6-0 loss to fourth-seeded Isaac Maddock of Osakis Secondary in the state semifinals. Then in the third-place match, Veldic bounced back to top unseeded Tate Reichmann of Minnewaska Area/BBE 6-4, 4-6, 10-7.

No. 2 Evan Fraser of Mounds Park Academy defeated Maddock 6-3, 6-1 in the championship match.

• In Class AA doubles consolation play, Mayo's Philip Wisniewski and Ben Erickson won in the first round before falling in the second round.

Asher Monson of Schaeffer Academy lost in the first round of the consolation bracket in Class A singles play.

Ryan Heise and Elijah Miller of Lake City lost in the first round of the consolation bracket in Class A doubles.

