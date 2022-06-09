Lourdes, Mayo have players advance to state semifinals in individual tennis tournament

MINNEAPOLIS — Lourdes had both a singles player and a double team reach the Class A state semifinals on Thursday in the individual portion of the boys tennis state tournament.

Mayo also had a doubles team reach the state semifinals in Class AA.

Marjan Veldic's goal of winning a state singles championship is still alive as is Lourdes' doubles team of Ethan Leeser and Freddie Suhler.

Veldic, ranked No. 1 in the state in Class A, won a pair of singles matches in Class A by the same score of 6-0, 6-2 to advance to the state semifinals. The Lourdes junior dispatched Winfield Stephens of Providence Academy in the first round and then defeated Michael Frost of Holy Family Catholic in the quarterfinals.

Veldic, a 6-foot-4 left-hander, will face fourth-seeded Isaac Maddock of Osakis Secondary in the state semifinals on Friday. The winner of that match will play for the championship later Friday and will meet the winner of No. 2 Evan Fraser of Mounds Park Academy and unseeded Tate Reichmann of Minnewaska Area/BBE.

The two semifinal losers will play for third place.

Asher Monson of Schaeffer Academy also played in the Class A state individual tournament. He was unseeded and lost to unseeded Jared Delich of Rock Ridge 6-1, 6-1 in the first round. Delich lost to Reichmann in the quarterfinals.

• Leeser and Suhler, the No. 2 seed in doubles, combined to win a pair of matches in straight sets. They opened with a 6-1, 6-3 victory over unseeded Mason Mikyska and Hunter Danielson of Pine City Secondary in the first round. In the quarterfinals, Leeser and Suhler defeated unseeded Rhett Janisch and JJ Cornelius of Thief River Falls 6-1, 6-1.

Leeser and Suhler will play No. 3 seed Leo Benson and Maik Nguyen of St Paul Academy Summit in the state semifinals on Friday. In the other semifinal matchup, No. 1 Dylan Hahn and Jack Onkka of Thief River Falls will face No. 5 Andy Stevenson and AJ Helmer of Fridley.

Ryan Heise and Elijah Miller of Lake City were the other Section 1A doubles representative. They suffered a 6-1, 6-0 loss to Stevenson and Helmer in the first round.

Class AA

Tej Bhagra and Spencer Busch of Mayo were the No. 3 seed in Class AA individual state doubles and they won two matches on Thursday to reach the semifinals.

Bhagra and Busch opened with a 6-3, 6-3 win over unseeded Andrew Richardson and Sam Leslie of Blake. Then in the quarterfinal round, Bhagra and Busch rolled past unseeded Maneesha Dharmadasa and Ani Vadrevu of Eden Prairie 6-1, 6-2.

In Friday's state semifinals, Bhagra and Busch and will face No. 2 seed Sam Rathmanner and Brandon Pham of Mahtomedi. The other semifinal will feature No. 1 Matias Maule and Sam Skanse of Orono vs. No. 4 Luke Fridinger and Kaushik Bukkuri of East Ridge. The two winners will face off for the championship later Friday and the two losers will play for third place.

• Mayo's Philip Wisniewski and Ben Erickson also played in the state tournament. The duo suffered a 6-2, 6-2 loss to Orono's Preston Perrill and Jack Tanner in the fist round. Both doubles teams were unseeded.