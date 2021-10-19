SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
Sports | Prep

Lourdes, Pine Island to battle for playoff positioning

Pine Island hosts Lourdes on Wednesday in the regular season finale for both teams. The Section 1AAA rivals will likely meet again on Tuesday in the section quarterfinals.

October 19, 2021 12:00 PM
Lourdes at Pine Island

Wednesday, 7 p.m.

Records: Lourdes 2-5 Southeast District, 2-5 overall; Pine Island 2-5, 2-5.

Last meeting: Lourdes defeated Pine Island 44-10 on Oct. 17, 2018, the final game of that regular season. Lourdes went unbeaten that year and won the Class AAA state title.

Last game: Lourdes rolled to a 42-0 victory at home against Zumbrota-Mazeppa last Friday. Pine Island won at La Crescent-Hokah 21-0 last Friday.

Lourdes notes: Eagles quarterbacks Luke Bigler and Braden Mlenar split time in last week's game, on Senior Night. Bigler ran for two touchdowns, while Mlenar passed for one. ... The Eagles are seeking their third victory in five games, after starting the season 0-3. ... Lourdes earned its first shutout of the season last week. ... Lourdes and Pine Island will likely meet again next week in the Section 1AAA quarterfinals, as the No. 4 vs. No. 5 matchup. Wednesday's game will likely determine who gets to be the home team for that playoff matchup. ... Despite its 2-5 record, Lourdes is actually averaging more points scored (22.6) than allowed (19.3). ... The Eagles used eight ball-carriers last week, and have used a dozen different ball-carriers this season.

Pine Island notes: Like Lourdes, Pine Island earned its first shutout of the season last week, beating La Crescent-Hokah on the road. ... The Panthers have lost twice by just one score this season — 20-14 against Goodhue in the season opener and 31-29 at Triton on Sept. 24. ... Pine Island also held No. 1-ranked Lake City to its second-lowest points total this season in a 27-14 Lake City win on Oct. 1. ... Panthers' star athlete and running back Jarod White has topped 80 yards rushing in three of the past five games, including a 24-carry, 190-yard game against La Crescent-Hokah last week. ... The Panthers move the ball well through the air, too, as senior quarterback Nick Grande has passed for 902 yards and 8 TDs this season, including 570 yards and 5 TDs in his past four games.

— Jason Feldman • Post Bulletin

