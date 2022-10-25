Lourdes pushes its way into girls tennis state semifinals

MINNEAPOLIS — It wasn’t a breeze and it didn’t figure to be. But the good news for the Lourdes girls tennis team is that it is now headed to the Class A state tournament semifinals.

No. 2-ranked Lourdes got a sweep in singles against No. 3 Pine City on Tuesday morning in the state quarterfinals at Reed-Sweatt Tennis Center, while the Dragons swept the three doubles spots. That left the Eagles (17-3) a 4-3 winner.

Lourdes’ Ryann Witter, Caroline Daly, Elyse Palen and Erin Witter were all straight-sets winners in singles.

The win sets up a semifinal dual with Providence Academy at 8 a.m. Wednesday at Reed-Sweatt Tennis Center. The winner will then likely take on Breck in the championship. Breck is the No. 1-ranked team in the state and its defending champion.

Lourdes played Breck earlier this season and lost 5-2. The Mustangs are loaded in singles.

ADVERTISEMENT

Providence Academy beat Luverne 7-0 in Tuesday’s quarterfinals.

QUARTERFINALS

Lourdes 4, Pine City 3

Singles: Ryann Witter (L) def. Ella Sell 6-1, 6-1; Caroline Daly (L) def. Addison Sell 6-2, 6-0; Elyse Palen (L) def. Brooke Boland 6-0, 6-1; Erin Witter (L) def. Lily Struss 6-0, 6-2. Doubles: Allison Unverzagt/Sophia Lahti (PC) def. Taylor Seelhammer/Katherine Sieve 6-0, 6-1; Claire Emmons/Malie Mikyska (PC) def. Taylor Elliott/Ellie Liese 6-3, 7-6 (7-5); Lena Roubinek/Brenna Youngbauer (PC) def. Reese Mauermann/Kaydra Quimby 6-2, 6-3.