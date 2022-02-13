Lourdes recovers, rides defense to take down Cotter

Winona Cotter isn't used to it, but late Saturday afternoon at Rochester Lourdes, it met its match.

The Ramblers entered the girls basketball non-conference game having won seven straight and 17 of their last 18 games. They'd done it in great part with their person-to-person, switching defense, with five girls on the floor at all times who can guard pretty much anyone.

On Saturday, the Ramblers got a look at a team that can do those things every bit as well, and for at least this one game, did it even better than Cotter.

Lourdes rode that defense to an impressive come-from-behind 57-45 win.

"Defense is my favorite part of the game," said Lourdes junior guard Emily Bowron, who used her speed, quickness and sturdiness all game to stay in front of Cotter players. "And we have a team that is full of good defenders. Defense is our specialty."

Nothing looked like an Eagles' specialty to start the game. In fact, the contest had the look of a looming rout by Cotter through the first 4 minutes, the Ramblers jumping out to a 10-0 lead.

But that didn't last. The Lourdes' defense -- which quickly became energized -- and the inside offensive presence of 6-foot-2 center Ella Hopkins wouldn't let it last.

Cotter, with nobody to physically match up with Hopkins (who is also strong), watched her chip, chip, chip away at that lead as her teammates kept finding her inside and she kept converting.

Hopkins had nine of her 19 points in a first half that ended with Lourdes trailing just 26-23.

"They utilized (Hopkins) and she is a tough cover for us," Cotter longtime coach Pat Bowlin said. "Really, she's a tough cover for anyone."

"Tough" defined Lourdes the remainder of the game. That was especially true on the defensive end where Cotter had a heck of a time getting a decent shot off.

That Lourdes suddenly had the look of a defensive juggernaut did not surprise Eagles coach Aaron Berg.

Berg, who took over as head coach on Feb. 7 after Mark Kellen surprisingly stepped down, knew that Lourdes had the capability of being excellent on defense.

Berg had been Lourdes' head coach for seven years before retiring at the end of last season. Berg accepted a request to step in after Kellen resigned.

He knew the kind of talent that was waiting for him, having coached most of these Lourdes players last year.

"Going into this season, I know the expectation was that we'd have a good defense and that they could then take it to another level," Berg said. "I think in the last month, that's what's happened."

There were all kinds of indications of a next-level Lourdes defense the entire second half. With it, and with veteran and star point guard CJ Adamson orchestrating things perfectly on the offensive end, the Eagles carved their way past what had been one of the hottest teams in southeastern Minnesota, Cotter.

Adamson had 12 points, freshman guard Allie Restovich a season-high 11 and Vivica Bretton 10.

With what Lourdes was doing on the other end of the court, that was plenty for this 15-7 team to notch its fifth-straight win.

Cotter, which got 21 points from Sofia Sandcork, slipped to 17-4.

Lourdes 57, Cotter 45

COTTER (45)

Sera Speltz 2 P; Megan Morgan 10 P; Allyssa Williams 14 P, 2 3-PT; Olivia Gardner 2 P; Sofia Sandcork 21 P, 2 3-PT.

LOURDES (57)

CJ Adamson 12 P, 2 3-PT; Emily Bowron 5 P; Vivica Bretton 10 P; Ella Hopkins 19 P; Allie Restovich 11 P, 2 3-PT.

Halftime: COTT 26, LOUR 23.

Free throws: COTT 1-2, LOUR 13-15.

Three-point goals: COTT 4, LOUR 4.