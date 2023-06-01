Lourdes' Rich, PIZM repeat as Section 1AA boys golf champions

ROCHESTER — One title defended, one to go.

The Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa boys golf team is no longer a secret or any kind of a surprise to the rest of the state.

After winning its second consecutive section championship, then the state championship, a year ago, the Wildcats have a bullseye on their backs, no matter the meet they show up to. And they’ve learned to play considerably well with that target attached to them.

They did it again Wednesday, shooting the best score of the day for a second straight day, to pull away and win a third straight Section 1AA championship. PIZM’s score of 301-309–610 gave it a 21-stroke victory over runner-up Stewartville (631) at Northern Hills Golf Course.

La Crescent-Hokah placed third (639), followed by Lourdes (647) and Cannon Falls (673).

The Wildcats — who had four golfers place in the top 10 — will head back to The Ridges at Sand Creek in Jordan on June 13-14 for the Class AA state meet.

They’ll be joined there by another repeat winner, Rochester Lourdes sophomore Colton Rich. The 2022 Section 1A medalist sat three shots out of the lead entering Wednesday’s final round — which was delayed for a time by a brief, but heavy rain shower — and made up just enough ground to defend his championship.

Rich made birdie on 18, a par-5, to seal a one-shot win over Day 1 leader John Ahrens of Red Wing.

Here’s what to know about the final round of the Section 1AA boys golf meet:

The champs

• Rich was steady throughout his two rounds this week at Northern Hills. He made four birdies in shooting an even-par 72 on Tuesday and trailed Red Wing’s Ahrens by three strokes with 18 holes to play. The pressure was no problem for the Eagles’ standout multi-sport athlete. He shot the best round of the day Wednesday and was the only golfer to break par, firing a 1-under-par 71 that included five birdies and nine pars. Rich (72-71–143) finished a shot ahead of Ahrens (69-75–144). No other golfer finished within five shots of the lead.

Lourdes' Colton Rich hits his ball on the 10th hole of Northern Hills Golf Course in Rochester during the first round of the Section 1AA boys golf meet on Tuesday, May 30, 2023. Rich rallied to win his second consecutive section championship. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

• As steady as Rich was, PIZM was equally consistent as a team. Seniors Michael Scripture (4th place, 75-76–151) and Joseph Scripture (tie-7th, 78-75–153), sophomore Collin Fogarty (tie-5th, 73-79–152) and junior Garett Sperber (tie-10th, 75-79–154) all finished in the top 10 individually. Stewartville, which entered the day 10 shots back, couldn’t make up any ground against the Wildcats’ solid top four. The Tigers (312-319–631) finished as the section runners-up for a second consecutive year.

State-bound

• PIZM’s six golfers this week were Michael Scripture, Joseph Scripture, Fogarty, Sperber, junior Cameron Bruns (tie-21st, 85-79–164) and freshman Josh Scripture (39th, 89-88–177).

• The top five finishers not on the section championship team also advance to the state meet. Those five are: Rich, Ahrens, La Crescent-Hokah sophomore Ryan Nutter (3rd, 73-77–150), Byron’s Noah Amundson (tie-5th, 77-75–152) and Lake City sophomore Braxton Berlin (72-81–153), who tied for seventh place and beat his teammate, junior Noah Wallerich, in a playoff to earn the final spot in the state meet out of Section 1AA.

Highlights

• Rich started off strong in his final round, making birdies on the first two holes, both shorter par-4s. Hole No. 1 played to 381 yards and No. 2 played to 320 yards. He also birdied three of the four par-5s — holes No. 6 (504 yards), No. 10 (486 yards) and No. 18 (481 yards), the last of which gave him a dramatic one-shot victory.

• Lake City’s Wallerich forced a playoff for the final spot to state by making par on his final six holes after bogeying the par-3 12th. His 73 Wednesday was the second-best score of the day.

• Ahrens looked like he might extend his lead early in Wednesday’s round, making birdies on three of the first eight holes, but bogeys on Nos. 9, 11 and 12 brought him back into a battle with Rich. Ahrens was calm down the stretch, making par on his last six holes to finish as the meet runner-up.

Scoreboard

TEAM TOTALS

1. Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa 301-309–610, 2. Stewartville 312-319–631, 3. La Crescent-Hokah 315-324–639, 4. Lourdes 321-326–647, 5. Cannon Falls 332-341–673.

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

(Top 20)

1. Colton Rich (Lrds) 72-71–143, 2. John Arens (RW) 69-75–144, 3. Ryan Nutter (L-H) 73-77–150, 4. Michael Scripture (PIZM) 75-76–151, 5t. Noah Amundson (Byron) 77-75–152, 5t. Collin Fogarty (PIZM) 73-79–152, 7t. Joseph Scripture (PIZM) 78-75–153, 7t. Braxton Berlin (LC) 72-81–153, 7t. Noah Wallerich (LC) 80-73–153, 10t. Garett Sperber (PIZM) 75-79–154, 10t. Ben Kerska (L-H) 77-77–154,

12t. Alex Olson (Lrds) 77-79–156, 12t. Caleb Jannsen (Stew) 77-79–156, 12t. Austin Walker (Stew) 77-79–156, 15. Carson Harstad (Chat) 76-81–157, 16. John Becker (Stew) 78-80–158, 17t. Trent Hanson (Byron) 79-82–161, 17t. Zack Bodenstab (Triton) 81-80–161, 17t. Bravin Myrvold (CF) 78-83–161, 20. Parker Wangen (Stew) 81-81–162.