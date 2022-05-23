SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
Read Today's Paper Monday, May 23
SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Lourdes, Schaeffer tennis teams on a collision course

No. 2 ranked Lourdes is the favorite in Tuesday's Section 1A boys tennis tournament semifinals and final. But Schaeffer Academy has another formidable squad.

052521-SECTION1A-BOYS-TENNIS-CHAMP-344.jpg
Lourdes’ Marjan Veldic returns a volley during a No. 1 singles Section 1A boys tennis team championship match against Schaeffer Academy on Tuesday, May 25, 2021, at Rochester Tennis Connection in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin file photo
Pat Ruff
By Pat Ruff
May 23, 2022 07:00 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

Steve Tacl is instructing his team to not go by that score.

The Lourdes boys tennis coach is referring to the one that was produced last week, his Eagles beating Schaeffer Academy 7-0 in a regular-season dual.

Read more from Pat
Mac Horvath
Exclusive
College
Streaking Horvath packing a punch for North Carolina
Former Rochester Century baseball standout Mac Horvath is in his second season playing for baseball power University of North Carolina. Horvath has been on a recent hitting tear.
May 21, 2022 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff
All City Track Meet
Prep
Century runs off with titles in city boys and girls meets
Century rode big performances from its sprinters and its jumpers en route to dominating the boys and girls All-City track-and-field meets.
May 20, 2022 09:13 PM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff
Mayo tennis win.jpg
Prep
Mayo tennis team rises to the occasion and is state bound again
No. 4-ranked Mayo knocked off intracity rival, No. 9-ranked Century, 5-2 in the Section 1AA boys tennis team final.
May 19, 2022 05:18 PM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff
Load More

The last thing Tacl wants is complacency from his team as it prepares to play in Tuesday’s Section 1A tournament semifinals and final at the Rochester Athletic Club.

The odds are strong that Lourdes will meet Schaeffer again, this time in the state-qualifying championship. Tacl knows the Lions are formidable, despite his team having shut them out just days ago.

No. 1 seed Lourdes leads things off at 8 a.m. Tuesday against No. 5 seed Red Wing, while No. 2 Schaeffer Academy plays No. 3 Lake City at approximately 9:30 a.m. The championship will follow.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lourdes’ obvious goal is to win twice and advance to a state tournament that it believes it can win.

But first things first. It’s got to beat Red Wing, then likely Schaeffer to get to its promised land.

“We beat Schaeffer 7-0, but it was competitive tennis,” said Tacl, whose team is 11-5, ranked No. 2 in the state and loaded with experienced seniors. “There are no freebie points against Schaeffer. They play very competitively, they are not intimidated and they are fearless when they play. You don’t at all get the sense that they can’t do things.”

Schaeffer is 12-6 and unranked, and as usual, showing up with a mix of boys and girls on its team. That includes five players from the same family, the Monsons. Senior Faith Monson is the oldest of that clan and plays No. 1 singles.

Tacl isn’t just in “concern mode” about his team. He’s also feeling good about it.

The last couple of weeks, he says, have shown growth from his players.

“I am confident that we are playing better,” Tacl said. “Now, we are just working on the little details. But our lineup is solidified, which is good. I like our energy and how we are playing together. But tennis is a funny sport. You have to be prepared mentally to respond to things. It is certainly good for our confidence to have just played Schaeffer. But you have to be prepared for things to be harder the next time.”

Lourdes has the most depth of any team in Section 1A and also a high-end singles lineup. The latter includes No. 1 man Marjan Veldic, who is ranked No. 1 in Class A.

Related Topics: ROCHESTERBOYS TENNISSCHAEFFER ACADEMYLOURDES HIGH SCHOOLRED WING-WELCHLAKE CITY-ZUMBRO FALLS2021-22 SPRING MSHSL TOURNAMENTS
Pat Ruff
By Pat Ruff
Pat has been a Post Bulletin sports reporter since 1994. He covers Rochester John Marshall football, as well as a variety of other southeastern Minnesota football teams. Among my other southeastern Minnesota high school beats are girls basketball, boys and girls tennis, boys and girls track and field, high school and American Legion baseball, volleyball, University of Minnesota sports (on occasion) and the Timberwolves (on occasion). Readers can reach Pat at 507-285-7723 or pruff@postbulletin.com.
What to read next
Baseball Scores Results graphic
Prep
Section 1 tournament baseball pairings
A scoreboard of baseball games.
May 23, 2022 06:30 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
051421-MAYO-MANKATO-EAST-SOFTBALL-06287.jpg
Prep
Off its first winning season since 2016, Mayo softball eyes run in wide-open Section 1AAAA field
Spartans have nearly doubled their win total from last season heading into the postseason.
May 23, 2022 05:15 AM
 · 
By  Alex VandenHouten
Pine Island, Byron softball
Prep
Section 1 high school softball playoff schedule
The Section 1 softball pairings.
May 22, 2022 04:00 PM
 · 
By  Alex VandenHouten
Track and Field Scores Results graphic
Prep
Class A True Team state: Lanesboro/Fillmore Central/Mabel-Canton boys and GMLOK girls win True Team titles
The area was well represented on Saturday.
May 21, 2022 11:35 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports