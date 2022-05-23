Lourdes, Schaeffer tennis teams on a collision course

Steve Tacl is instructing his team to not go by that score.

The Lourdes boys tennis coach is referring to the one that was produced last week, his Eagles beating Schaeffer Academy 7-0 in a regular-season dual.

The last thing Tacl wants is complacency from his team as it prepares to play in Tuesday’s Section 1A tournament semifinals and final at the Rochester Athletic Club.

The odds are strong that Lourdes will meet Schaeffer again, this time in the state-qualifying championship. Tacl knows the Lions are formidable, despite his team having shut them out just days ago.

No. 1 seed Lourdes leads things off at 8 a.m. Tuesday against No. 5 seed Red Wing, while No. 2 Schaeffer Academy plays No. 3 Lake City at approximately 9:30 a.m. The championship will follow.

Lourdes’ obvious goal is to win twice and advance to a state tournament that it believes it can win.

But first things first. It’s got to beat Red Wing, then likely Schaeffer to get to its promised land.

“We beat Schaeffer 7-0, but it was competitive tennis,” said Tacl, whose team is 11-5, ranked No. 2 in the state and loaded with experienced seniors. “There are no freebie points against Schaeffer. They play very competitively, they are not intimidated and they are fearless when they play. You don’t at all get the sense that they can’t do things.”

Schaeffer is 12-6 and unranked, and as usual, showing up with a mix of boys and girls on its team. That includes five players from the same family, the Monsons. Senior Faith Monson is the oldest of that clan and plays No. 1 singles.

Tacl isn’t just in “concern mode” about his team. He’s also feeling good about it.

The last couple of weeks, he says, have shown growth from his players.

“I am confident that we are playing better,” Tacl said. “Now, we are just working on the little details. But our lineup is solidified, which is good. I like our energy and how we are playing together. But tennis is a funny sport. You have to be prepared mentally to respond to things. It is certainly good for our confidence to have just played Schaeffer. But you have to be prepared for things to be harder the next time.”

Lourdes has the most depth of any team in Section 1A and also a high-end singles lineup. The latter includes No. 1 man Marjan Veldic, who is ranked No. 1 in Class A.