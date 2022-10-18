We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.
Lourdes senior defender Schotzko named Class A Mr. Soccer finalist

McKaid Schotzko has been a mainstay for coach Sean Kane for a while but has been especially stellar this season. He is one of five finalists that will be honored at the state banquet on Sunday.

Lourdes boys soccer
McKaid Schotzko of Lourdes heads away a free kick against St. Charles/Lewiston-Altura on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022 at RCTC Stadium.
Alex VandenHouten / Post Bulletin
By Staff reports
October 18, 2022 09:01 AM
McKaid Schotzko is getting some well-deserved recognition.

The standout Lourdes boys soccer defender was named one of five finalist for the Class A Mr. Soccer award — given to the top player in each class every year. The senior is the only defender to be nominated, joining St. Anthony Village forward Hans Asare, St. Croix Lutheran midfielder Colin Magill, Holy Family Catholic midfielder Eric Oconitrillo and Heritage Chrisitan attacker Drew Pitzner.

The winner will be picked at the state banquet on Sunday.

Schotzko is the definition of an eraser in the back end for coach Sean Kane, using his size, athleticism and strength to fend off threatening chances. He has been even better than last year when he was selected to the All-Hiawatha Valley League team, All-Section 1A team, Class A state All-Tournament team and was also named to the Class A All-State second team after helping Lourdes reach the Class A state semifinals.

The Eagles play for a Section 1A title against Winona Cotter at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Dover-Eyota High School.

Related Topics: BOYS SOCCERLOURDES HIGH SCHOOL
