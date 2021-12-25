Lourdes' standout multi-sport athlete Mahoney is 'a rare breed'

When Jeff True watches Matthew Mahoney, he sees a football player, he sees a hockey player, he sees an athlete.

Right now, it’s the time of year when Mahoney puts on skates every day and belies what he may appear to be at first sight.

At 6-feet, 185 pounds, Mahoney appears to be an athletic ‘tweener of sorts — not big enough to be a standout lineman on the football field, but too big to be a dynamic goal scorer on the hockey rink.

Truth is, he’s both of those things, all rolled into one.

“He’s a rare breed,” said True, Lourdes’ second-year boys hockey head coach. “I don’t know that I’ve ever coached a guy who’s an offensive lineman in football and also a forward in hockey. He shows it out on the ice with his strength and quickness and his hands.

“Matthew is a very committed individual who works harder than almost anyone I’ve ever coached. He has the speed, the quickness down low in the zone, and then the strength, too.”

Lourdes' Matthew Mahoney (22) controls the puck during a boys hockey game against Providence Academy at Graham Arena during the 2019-20 season. Post Bulletin file photo / Joe Ahlquist

That stunningly deceptive combination of size, strength, speed and quickness have made Mahoney nearly unstoppable so far this season. He leads the Eagles with 11 goals and 14 points, and more importantly, has helped them to build a 6-1-0 record. They’ll take a six-game winning streak into next week’s Kiwanis Festival, which runs Tuesday through Thursday at the Graham Arena complex in Rochester.

Mahoney has scored at least one goal in all six of the Eagles’ victories.

“The vast majority of them have come because of his quickness and speed through the neutral zone,” True said, “then going hard to the net, being physical and getting the dirty goals. A lot of kids at this level are afraid to get to the front of the net or … it’s like a no-contact zone for a lot of players, but he’s willing to get there and do the dirty work.”

The talented senior and third-year varsity regular’s development over the past three seasons on the ice has mirrored that of his team.

Like a dozen of his teammates, Mahoney was on the Eagles’ team two years ago that went winless, yet showed flashes of what it could be. That potential broke through a year ago, when the Eagles went 11-6-1 in a pandemic-shortened season and won a Section 1A playoff game before falling to eventual section finalist Mankato West in the quarterfinal round.

“It’s great. I think we all knew we could do this,” Mahoney said with a smile when asked about the Eagles’ turnaround over the past two seasons. “We all knew we had the skill, we had the effort. We just had to put it together. Last year we found it and this year we feel like we’ve really found it and have to keep it going.”

While Mahoney — and his football and hockey coaches — acknowledge that hockey is his first love, the sport he wants to continue to pursue after high school, he was a beast on the football field this fall. After missing summer workouts for both sports due to a lower-body injury, Mahoney became a force, particularly on the defensive line, where he recorded 10 sacks, 11 tackles for losses, 68 total tackles, an interception, and a fumble recovery that he returned for a touchdown.

It’s clear: Mahoney knows how to use his size and his speed, whether he’s on the football field or the hockey rink.

“It’s mostly leverage, and he knows from being an offensive lineman, it’s about getting low,” True said. “His strength is in his core and lower body. … He uses that to his advantage down low in the offensive zone and in the corners. He’s not afraid to throw his body around with the biggest guys on the ice.

“He knows his leverage, knows how to protect the puck by using his body.”

Lourdes defensive lineman Matt Mahoney (63) runs for a 75-yard touchdown during the first quarter of a Section 1AAA playoff game against Pine Island on Tuesday at Rochester Regional Stadium. Photo courtesy of Dan Borgeson

The Eagles will need Mahoney — who has four multi-goal games and one hat trick so far this season — to be at his best next week if they hope to top Albert Lea, Bloomington Kennedy and Luverne to win the Kiwanis Festival. Lourdes hasn’t won its hometown tournament in 10 years, since 2011, and has won just two games over the past five tournaments (last year’s Festival was called off due to the COVID pandemic).

Mahoney and his teammates are ready to change that trend.

“It would mean a lot to us and this program,” Mahoney said. “We haven’t done the greatest in that tournament the past few years, but this year we’re playing well and I think we have a really good chance to do well.”