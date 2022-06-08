Lourdes stunned by Breck in state tennis semifinals

MINNEAPOLIS — The Lourdes boys tennis team didn’t see that coming.

But it happened. The Eagles, who had high hopes of finishing the season as Class A state team champions, were denied a spot in the title round. It was No. 3-ranked Breck blocking their way, beating No. 2-ranked Lourdes 4-3 on Wednesday in the state semifinals at Reed-Sweatt Tennis Center.

Earlier in the season, Lourdes had its way against the state-defending champion Mustangs, cruising to a 5-2 win. But that was nearly a month ago. The Eagles didn’t have nearly the same success in this second meeting.

Lourdes was swept in doubles and surprisingly also lost at No. 1 singles, where Marjan Veldic resides. Veldic, a junior and ranked first in the state, had a tough day, falling to Zach Piehl 6-3, 6-3. Piehl is no doubt a strong player, ranked No. 9 in Class A.

It was Breck that also ended Lourdes’ state title hopes last year, beating the Eagles 7-0 in the semifinals.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lourdes last won the Class A state title in 2018. Its season record slipped to 14-6 with the loss, which was its first against a Class A team this season.

Lourdes’ wins came from Ethan Leeser at No. 2 singles, Freddie Suhler at No. 3 singles and Evan Ritter at No. 4 singles. It had a tough loss at No. 1 doubles, Easton Blissenbach and Charlie Young falling 6-1, 7-6 (7-1 tie-breaker).

The Eagles will next play for third place at 2 p.m. Wednesday, taking on No. 5-ranked Rock Ridge (Virginia).

SEMIFINALS

Breck 4, Lourdes 3

Singles: Zach Piehl (B) def. Marjan Veldic 6-3, 6-3; Ethan Leeser (L) def. Ivers Emerson 6-0, 6-1; Freddie Suhler (L) def. Seabass Cherian 6-0, 6-0; Evan Ritter (L) def. Luis Kelly 6-3, 6-0. Doubles: Enrico Petto/John Gorman (B) def. Easton Blissenbach/Charlie Young 6-1, 7-6 (7-1); Nate Ernst/Braden Barkmeier (B) def. Jack Fitzgerald/Ethan Hubbard 6-0, 6-2; Matt Berestka/Patrick Green (B) def. Jonathan Boughey/Ethan Thompson 6-3, 6-2.