Sports Prep

Lourdes tabs Eric Feil for next boys soccer coach

The Eagan, Minn. native was an assistant varsity for Minneapolis Southwest High School and had been with Rochester FC since 2018.

Lourdes boys soccer
Charlie Young of Lourdes prepares to kick the ball against St. Charles/Lewiston-Altura on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022 at RCTC stadium.
Alex VandenHouten / Post Bulletin
By Staff reports
Today at 6:44 PM

ROCHESTER — Lourdes High School has found its new boys soccer coach.

Longtime Minneapolis Southwest assistant Eric Feil has been tabbed as the next coach.

Feil takes over for Sean Kane, who stepped down after three seasons as head coach and back-to-back state tournament appearances.

"I'm extremely excited to be joining such a well known and historically great program in Lourdes soccer," Feil said in a press release. "I can't wait to work with such a talented group of young men and watch them grow into their own as players and people. The opportunity to work within such a tight knit community like that at Lourdes was something I just couldn't pass up."

Feil played collegiately at Hamline University, before spending 10 seasons as an assistant at Minneapolis Southwest. He is well versed with the Rochester soccer scene, having been the youth development director at Rochester FC since 2018. He currently works at the Mayo Clinic as an education specialist.

This fall will mark the first time since the program's inception in 1997 that a Kane will not be coaching. Sean's father, Tom, had coached the Eagles until 2021, before Sean took over the job full time the last two seasons going 23-14-5 with back-to-back state tournament appearances.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
