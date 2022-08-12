SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Sports | Prep
Lourdes tabs Larson as its activities director/assistant principal

Eric Larson is the choice as Lourdes hires him to replace Steve Strickland as its activities director/assistant principal. Larson wil continue as the school's head boys basketball coach.

Lourdes head coach Eric Larson talks with his team during a timeout during a boys basketball game against Dover-Eyota Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, at Lourdes High School in Rochester.
Pat Ruff
By Pat Ruff
August 12, 2022 12:16 PM
Rochester Lourdes announced today that it has hired a new activities director/assistant principal, with fourth-year Lourdes boys basketball coach Eric Larson filling that role.

The activities director job had been vacant since fifth-year man Steve Strickland resigned from the position on June 1.

The job title changed after Strickland — who’d been highly regarded — resigned, with it going from activities director only to a hybrid position that now also includes an assistant principal title.

The 31-year-old Larson has a masters degree in education. He’d previously been a special-education teacher at Lincoln Elementary School in Rochester. Larson will now devote all of his attention to this full-time Lourdes position and will continue as its head boys basketball coach.

“I am very excited about this opportunity,” said Larson, who along with his wife, they have a 20-month-old son and another baby on the way in early September. “Since moving to Rochester three years ago, the Lourdes community has been extremely welcoming to me. We share a lot of the same values, and Lourdes being a Catholic school and I being Catholic myself, it is a good fit.”

Lourdes Principal Mary Spring is excited for Larson to get started. His first official day on the job is Monday, which also marks the beginning of Minnesota high school fall sports.

"We are thrilled to have Mr. Larson join the faculty and staff at Lourdes High School as activities director and assistant principal,” Spring said in a press release. “His coaching and teaching careers have shown that he has high expectations, is student-centered and he believes strongly in the mission and vision of the Rochester Catholic Schools. We look forward to continuing our strong tradition of excellence in all of our school activities with Mr. Larson as the lead.”

In adding the assistant principal title to the position, Larson said it allows him to take an active role with all students.

“This helps me to build relationships with students,” he said. “There are some supervisory duties that go with it and a handling of disciplinary matters, making sure our students live up to our code of conduct.”

