Lourdes track-and-field coach Strickland making this season his last

After 14 years of coaching boys and girls track and field at Rochester Lourdes, Steve Strickland has determined it’s time to move on.

But the 54-year-old won’t do it easily.

“Coaching track and field is probably the most rewarding thing that I’ve done in my professional career,” said Strickland, who is also the Lourdes' activities director. “But it’s time for me to have more balance in my life.“

Strickland will remain as Lourdes’ activities director and will continue to coach track and field until the end of this season.

Strickland got into coaching knowing what an impact track and field had on himself growing up. He was a sprinter in high school and continued that in college at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point.

The social and athletic parts of the sport always meant so much to him. Strickland says he’s done his best to stress both components as a coach, helping make the sport more inviting.

The number of athletes on the Lourdes track-and-field teams suggest he’s been having a major impact.

The Eagles had about 37 boys and girls out for track and field combined when Strickland was hired as then first-year head coach Jerome Garry’s assistant in 2008, someone he says he revered and learned so much from. Those numbers quickly went up and stayed up. Lourdes has more than 60 athletes out for the sport this season, Strickland’s third as Eagles’ head coach.

“I think kids come out for track now and know they’re going to have fun, but that they are going to work hard doing it,” Strickland said. “Some are on the team because they really want to (excel). Others do it for the social experience, and those people are important because they are a part of the team.”

Strickland spent his many years as an assistant coach concentrating on guiding the Lourdes sprinters and jumpers. Those athletes have had great success under him, particularly in the relays. Lourdes has three state boys relay titles under Strickland, and one girls relay title.

It’s done that despite the absence of a track at the school. Relays are practiced in the Lourdes hallways, with Strickland using tape to mark where handoffs are to be conducted.

They’ve made that work.

“We just work on that over and over and over again,” he said. “I tell the kids all the time, ‘We can’t make excuses for what we don’t have. Instead, we have to do the best with what we do have.’ ”

Strickland says it’s going to be tough to walk away from coaching. It’s the student-athletes who he’s going to miss most and all the connections that coaching has allowed him.

“To me, that is why you (coach),” said Strickland, who also got to direct his daughter, Shannon Strickland, who reached the state meet in the 3,200 as a senior in 2013. “It’s being around the kids and getting to know them. That’s the part that I’m really going to miss.”