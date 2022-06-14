Lourdes turns up the heat to advance to Class AA state semifinals

ST. CLOUD — Lourdes senior Joe Sperry was spent following Tuesday's Class AA baseball state quarterfinal game against Wadena-Deer Creek.

But Sperry did plenty during the game and got plenty and got a lot of help as the fifth-seeded Eagles showed their versatility and depth in defeating No. 4 Wadena-Deer Creek 7-3.

The Eagles went all out to win the game and Sperry led the way. On a hot and humid day at Dick Putz Field, Sperry used all 115 of his allotted pitches on the mound and also had two huge hits to lift the Eagles. After the game, Sperry was cramping up badly and spent a lot of time with a trainer getting hydrated.

"Joe gave us everything he had," Lourdes coach Dave Jenson said.

Sperry earned the win on the mound as he allowed two earned runs on six hits with 10 strikeouts in 5 2/3 innings. At the plate, he hit a double and triple, both off the fence, and drove in four runs.

“It’s incredible to have a player that special on the team,” Lourdes center fielder Sam Stanley said. “To go out there and throw perfect and then have how many RBIs? It’s special.”

Sperry and Wadena-Deer Creek ace Josh Dykhoff were locked in a pitcher's duel through three innings.

Jenson said the Eagles changed their mindset a bit at the plate. Dykhoff retired the first nine hitters he faced. But Stanley opened the fourth with a single to start a two-run inning.

“Sam Stanley our leadoff hitter got his pitch, boom, hard-hit line drive and all of sudden it takes away that invincibility factor,” Jenson said.

Sperry hit an RBI triple off the wall in left center to score the game's first run in the fourth and Lourdes scored again on a wild pitch.

“We struggled at first against him and coach told us to stay positive and just be aggressive on those first pitches because he was throwing them over the plate,” Stanley said.

Dykoff's RBI double sparked a two-run Wadena-Deer Creek fifth as the Wolverines tied the score.

But Dykoff tired in the heat. Lourdes loaded the bases with no outs in the sixth and Sperry just missed a grand slam as he smacked a three-run double near the same spot off the fence in left center to snap a 2-2 tie. Lourdes added another run on an RBI single by Gannon Fix for a 6-2 lead. Dykoff departed in the sixth having thrown 75 pitches.

“We knew it was going to be a great game and they threw their two best pitchers,” Jenson said. “We kind of had the mindset that we were going with our best today, win this game at all costs. And fortunately we had some big innings offensively.”

The Eagles shifted their defensive lineup around over the final two innings and twice made big plays with the bases loaded. Wadena-Deer Creek loaded the bases after Sperry left in the sixth. Freshman Nick Bowron relieved Braden Mlenar with the bases loaded and threw one pitch with the lusty hitting Dyhoff up. The pitch went to the backstop, but catcher Sam Schneider hustled after the ball and threw home to Bowron to nip a runner trying to score.

“That’s one of those bounces, breaks that went our way,” Jenson said. “But we had players in position to take advantage.”

After Schneider hit a sac fly in the top of the seventh to make the score 7-2, Wadena-Deer Creek loaded the bases with no outs in the bottom of the seventh. Cameron Powell, who had shifted from second base to third, then started a 5-3 double play that helped thwart the rally. Bowron retired the next hitter to wrap up the win.

“I think it talks about the depth that we have, getting contributions throughout the whole lineup,” Jenson said. “And especially defensively.”

Lourdes (19-4) will play top-seeded Fairmont in the state semifinals at 11 a .m. Wednesday in St. Cloud. Jenson said one of the Wenzsell brothers will start on the mound, either lefty Carter, a senior, or righty Isaac, a sophomore.

“I honestly don’t know right now,” Jenson said. “We have complete confidence in both of them.”

Lourdes boxscore: https://www.mshsl.org/sites/default/files/2022-06/2022%20AA%20BaB%20QF%20Lourides%20WDC.pdf

